10 YEARS AGO
June 15, 2010 — The builder of an in-state natural gas line might want to bypass Fairbanks to save construction costs, some Fairbanks business leaders and legislators worry.
Managers for the natural gas project, however, say any such concern is premature.
The managers must produce a “pipeline plan” for state policy-makers by mid-2011. A cost analysis is due later this month.
The analysis will roll over a dozen options for the proposed in-state project, dubbed the “bullet pipeline.” In some circles, the in-state line has eclipsed discussion of a larger pipeline designed to deliver gas outside Alaska.
Business leaders in Fairbanks fear the cost analysis of the in-state line will make a case for a route to Southcentral that needs an expensive spur to Fairbanks. The route they fear runs from Livengood, 50 miles north of Fairbanks, across the Minto Flats, toward Southcentral and 40 miles west of Fairbanks.
25 YEARS AGO
June 15, 1995 — With its smooth cedar paneling, the inside of Jackie Wilder's bus looks more like a sauna than a vehicle that hauled hundreds of school children around Fairbanks 15 years ago.
For Wilder, her renovated school bus is more than a home; it’s become a consuming hobby.
“It’s my life project and I love it,” she said.
For the summer, Wilder has received permission to nest in the parking lot of the Moose Lodge near a grove of cotton wood trees. A mailbox is screwed into the side of her bus, a fenced kennel area for her two dogs is erected outside the door, and flower baskets hang from the rear view mirrors.
“This is my home,” said Wilder, who will turn 40 in two weeks.
For $3,000 Wilder bought the 10-year-old bus in 1987 at a school district sale. Wilder moved in and began transforming the boxy metal inside into a home.
The sticky green vinyl benches were the first to go.
50 YEARS AGO
June 15, 1970 — MOSCOW — Soviet cosmonauts Andrian Nikolayev and Vitaly Sevastyanov set a space record for flight duration today by staying in earth orbit for more than 13 days, 18 hours and 35 minutes.
That was the record, set in 1965, by U.S. astronauts Frank Borman and James A. Lovell in the Gemini 7 flight.
Nikolayev and Sevastyanov, riding the Soviet Soyuz 9 spaceship, surpassed the record at 9:35 a.m. EDT and continued in orbit. There was no indication how much longer they would stay in space.
The Soyuz 9 flight is chiefly aimed at testing the effects of extended space flight on human beings.
75 YEARS AGO
June 15, 1945 — SEATTLE — Release of butter to civilian outlets in western Washington, particularly in Seattle and Tacoma, must be "halved" starting today to supply Alaska needs, R. S. Waltz, general manager of the United Dairymen's Association, told a House Committee investigating the nation's food shortages yesterday.
Waltz testified the government has ruled that Alaska must be supplied out of local civilian "free butter" quotas and not, as formerly, out of the government "set-out" quota.
He also asserted federal authorities have earmarked 40,000,000 pounds of butter for shipment to Russia in the next 12 months.