10 YEARS AGO
June 14, 2010 — JUNEAU — Sarah Palin the political pragmatist? Go Figure.
With a few surprising endorsements in recent Republican primaries, the self-styled rogue of GOP politics has reaped an angry response from some of her own supporters and a fresh round of speculation about her own presidential ambitions in 2012.
“Man, what a terrible choice in Iowa, Sarah,” Meghan Swella wrote on Palin’s Facebook wall after the former Alaska governor announced her support for Terry Branstad in last week’s gubernatorial primary.
In choosing Branstad, Palin skipped over businessman Bob Vander Plaats, a tea party favorite, in favor of a former governor with a strong chance of returning to office — and wielding political power when the Iowa presidential caucuses roll around.
25 YEARS AGO
June 14, 1995 — WASHINGTON — Alaska’s congressional delegation urged reconsideration of Fort Greely’s fate and criticized its possible realignment in testimony before the Defense Base Closure and Realignment Commission this week.
But Sen. Ted Stevens, R-Alaska, said after testifying Tuesday that it doesn’t look good for Fort Greely.
“It’s not a closure and it is one of those things that would be very difficult,” Stevens said. “Hopefully (the commission) will ask for reconsideration for the purpose of giving them more time — that’s the best we can hope for.”
Stevens and Rep. Don Young, both Republicans, were among roughly 200 members of Congress testifying before the committee. The two days of hearings were the last public events held by the commission, which begins voting June 22 to determine which military bases will be realigned or closed.
50 YEARS AGO
June 14, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from June 13, 1970 — NENANA — Nenana Mayor Jack Coghill said Friday his town to making a serious attempt to get the proposed Energy Company of Alaska refinery to locate near Nenana.
"We understand the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly is having a hard time deciding whether they would like to accommodate basic industry," he said.
And if the North Star Borough turns down ECA, Coghill said Nenana would welcome the refinery with open arms. "We sent (Friday) official notice to the president of ECA, Dan Krause, and invited him to meet with the City of Nenana so we can propose our package.
"In part, the package is based on our feeling that to develop a payroll and basic industry in the area it would be to our benefit to lease the land to ECA for $1 for 99 years."
75 YEARS AGO
June 14, 1945 — SEATTLE — Back in the early 1900's, Richard Sundquist and James H. (Jimmy) Doolittle were boys and schoolmates at Nome.
In wrestling matches, Jimmy was a "hard one to drop," Sundquist recalls.
It was Sundquist's duty at the banquet Tuesday night honoring Lieutenant General Doolittle to award him a lifetime honorary membership in the Alaska-Yukon Pioneers. Doolittle qualifies as an "oldtime Alaska," Sundquist said.