10 YEARS AGO
June 13, 2010 — The National Weather Service declared a winter storm warning, which is unusual for June, in areas of the eastern Alaska Range after reports of 4 inches of snow at higher elevations, including Summit Lake and the Maclaren River Lodge.
As the snow turned to rain, a flood advisory was issued for small steams in the eastern Alaska Range.
But the weather service is calling for the possibility of 12 more inches of snow in areas above 3,000 feet. The weather warnings expire by 6 a.m. today. Travelers are encouraged to be cautious.
A weather observer at Summit Lake called in the snow report after waking Saturday morning to slushy snow, said weather service forecaster Don Aycock.
25 YEARS AGO
June 13, 1995 — Wildlife biologists are searching for answers to why more than 1,100 caribou starved to death in northwestern Alaska last winter and why they are seeing more skinny caribou in the fall.
A small sampling of calves from the Western Arctic Herd in September showed the animals had less than half the marrow fat and weighed about 20 pounds less than calves tested in April, according to a study by Fairbanks Alaska Department of Fish and Game biologist Pat Valkenburg.
A sampling of 15 5-month-old female calves in September showed the animals were at starvation levels, with an average femur-fat content of 16.7 percent compared with 42.1 percent for calves tested in April, Valkenburg said.
“They should be better than that coming off the summer range," said Valkenburg, who has been studying calves from the herd since 1992. "Animals that get below 10 percent (femur-fat) are basically dead. There’s no coming back. Several animals were below that level.”
50 YEARS AGO
June 13, 1970 — SEATTLE — Alaska's efforts to get its arctic oil riches to market hit a serious setback Friday when four oil firms rejected state terms for joint construction of an access road for a proposed pipeline.
"It's an irritating development that carries with it serious problems for Alaska," said Alaska Gov. Keith Miller after officials of the Trans Alaska Pipeline System (TAPS), a consortium of four oil companies, told him their decision.
Construction of the 100-mile pipeline can't begin until an access road is carved through isolated tundra on federal land between the Yukon River and the North Slope. And until the $900 million pipeline is carrying oil to the ice-free port of Valdez on the Gulf of Alaska, the state cannot collect royalties or severance taxes from its oil reserves.
The 300-mile road was to have been built by the state, which would have been reimbursed by TAPS.
75 YEARS AGO
June 13, 1945 — The Northern Commercial Company has agreed to enter negotiations with the City of Fairbanks for transfer of the N. C. Utilities system to municipal ownership, it was announced today by Mayor A. H. Nordale.
Mayor Nordale said that Voleny Richmond, Jr., vice president of the N. C. Company had told him he would be willing to open price negotiations upon his return to Seattle next month, even though the N. C. franchise still has five years to run.