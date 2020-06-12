10 YEARS AGO
June 12, 2010 — The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly adopted new chimney smoke regulations early Friday in an effort to crack down on air pollution, but the rules are looser than those sought by Mayor Luke Hopkins.
The panel approved the ordinance in a 5-3 vote shortly after midnight after listening to three hours of public testimony, and making multiple changes to the mayor’s plan.
One of the changes was to reduce the fines tenfold. In another change, the assembly relaxed chimney smoke emissions standards.
“I think we ended up with a good ordinance that protects the health of the people,” said Assemblywoman Nadine Winters, who supported the measure.
25 YEARS AGO
June 12, 1995 — ANCHORAGE — Alaska’s Republican Party is planning to hold its party caucuses — and a presidential preference poll — on Jan. 29.
Unless Iowa moves up its party caucuses, now scheduled for Feb. 12, Alaska's straw poll would be first in the nation.
The idea is to get attention and to get presidential candidates to make the long trip to Alaska, said Anchorage Republican Fritz Pettijohn, who pushed the idea with other members of the state party leadership.
On Saturday, the GOP central committee met in Fairbanks for its quarterly gathering and approved Pettijohn’s proposal by an overwhelming majority, said Pete Hallgren of Sitka, the state party chairman. Only a handful of about 40 people present opposed the move, he said.
50 YEARS AGO
June 12, 1970 — Alaskaland will feature Meet the Goldpanners Day tomorrow from 5 to 8 p.m. in Gold Rush Town.
Members of the 1970 Goldpanners team have been arriving this week and will be on hand to autograph baseballs and pose for pictures.
At the Pioneer Hall there will be free barbecue sandwiches and soft drinks. A ragtime band will also perform.
Sunday will be Kids Day at Alaskaland with a gold nugget hunt and mock Alaskaland election in which kids 18 and under may participate. Some 300 rocks painted gold have been hidden which if found can be turned in at Building 19 for free tickets to ride the train, carnival rides and also to purchase ice cream cones and other goodies.
Alaskaland officials said yesterday the $100 bill hidden somewhere on the grounds has not been found. A clue to its location is available at the park.
75 YEARS AGO
June 12, 1945 — BOSTON — Imagine Boston — "home of the bean and the cod" — being without that tasty dish "Boston Baked Beans."
Well it's so and for a variety of reasons, the principal one being that the government has taken most of the crop.
That's the opinion of Louis F. Beauvais, State Street commission merchant and one of the leading bean handlers in the area.
There isn't a bean to be bought in Boston either pea or kidney, he said today during an interview.