10 YEARS AGO
June 11, 2010 — Alaska Nanooks past and present are ecstatic about one of their own, Jordan Hendry, having his name etched forever on the Stanley Cup.
Hendry, a Nanooks defenseman from 2003-06, helped the Chicago Blackhawks capture the National Hockey League’s top prize in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday night.
Ryan Muspratt, a Nanooks right wing from 2004-08, watched the NBC telecast of Game 6 at the Wachovia Center in Philadelphia. He also saw photos on Facebook of his former Alaska team mate raising the Stanley Cup in the postgame celebration.
25 YEARS AGO
June 11, 1995 — Shakespeare in Fairbanks — no fancy, glittery stage in a big theater, thank you. Just down-to-earth, on a small stage, in a grass field, and outdoors.
That’s why Corey Simpson and a few other aspiring actors from the Lower 48 are in town. For them, productions in Boulder, Colo., and elsewhere have become commercialized to the point of distaste.
“It’s different here, this is more of a grass roots theater with a real Alaskan flavor,” said Simpson, who comes from Boulder.
Simpson and the others are in Fairbanks this summer performing as part of the Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre. This weekend about 45 actors and actresses auditioned for "The Tempest," the last play William Shakespeare wrote, about 400 years ago.
50 YEARS AGO
June 11, 1970 — Fairbanks celebrated the legislature's authorization of a haul road to the North Slope last night with a victory party at Travelers Inn.
More than 200 persons attended the no-host cocktail party which also honored Ken Canon for his work in organizing a citizens group which made several trips to support the Fairbanks legislators in their fight for the road.
Mel Harris, president of the Chamber of Commerce, presented Carson the Chamber's special recognition award for outstanding service to the Fairbanks community, the second highest award given by the Chamber. He also received a jade desk set. Mrs. Carson was given a bracelet and flowers for assisting her husband in making the arrangements.
75 YEARS AGO
June 11, 1945 — OTTAWA, Canada — Canada is voting today for a new Parliament, the first of the victorious Allied nations to hold a general election since the end of the war in Europe.
Canadian Prime Minister W. L. Mackenzie King and his Liberal Party, in power since 1935 and for the most of the years since 1921, are in a three-way fight.
They appear to be threatened most by the reorganized Tory Party, its named changed from Conservative to Progressive Conservative and led by John Bracken, former farmer and university professor who was Premier of Manitoba for 20 years.