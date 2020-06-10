10 YEARS AGO
June 10, 2010 — The state of Alaska may need to show it can live without a North Slope natural gas pipeline instead of viewing it as an economic savior.
That was the message offered by an energy consultant at a Fairbanks luncheon sponsored by Northrim Bank on Wednesday. Speaking to a crowd of about 160 people at the Westmark Hotel, Dan Dickinson said the state will build a better case for a pipeline if it isn’t a vital part of Alaska’s economic future.
Dickinson, an Anchorage-based accountant and former state oil and gas director, said a deep reliance on natural gas revenues could scare off companies that might invest in the project. If the state can balance future budgets simply by adjusting gas tax revenues, he said, it could create an environment that drives away potential producers.
“The conventional wisdom is that we need a fiscal plan until we can get a gas pipeline, and we’ll all be in a bed of roses ... What we really need is a fiscal plan in case there is no pipeline,” he said.
25 YEARS AGO
June 10, 1995 — The twin babies were delivered with passports. They arrived Friday afternoon on Alaska Airlines flight 119 and were placed immediately into the welcoming arms of adoptive parents Valerie and Harlan Marshall at Fairbanks International Airport.
Big sister, Danielle, 4, clutching pink and blue teddy bears for her new siblings, and about a dozen relatives and friends greeted the Vietnam born, 6-month-old brother and sister.
Shouts of “They’re here. They’re here. This is it,” welcomed the infants. On many faces, tears of anticipation turned to tears of joy as the babies were hugged, coddled, kissed, cooed at and passed from arm to arm.
Both bright eyed infants stared at the commotion surrounding them. Little Jaron William Marshall remained calm, but Kylie Ann Marshall cried briefly, then quickly composed herself and continued to look curiously about.
50 YEARS AGO
June 10, 1970 — KETCHIKAN — For the third time, Interior Secretary Walter Hickel has told the State of Alaska he will not allow a musk ox hunt on Nunivak Island.
Alaska Fish and Game Commissioner Wallace Noerenberg told the Alaska Board of Fish and Game of the latest rejection at a board meeting in Ketchikan Tuesday.
Noerenberg said he received a letter June 1 from Commissioner of Fish and Game Charles Meacham in the Interior Department rejecting the state's request for a hunt of 150 surplus bulls in the Nunivak herd.
Meacham's letter told the board of Fish and Game that it was the position of the Interior Department a transplanting of surplus animals is more effective in limiting herds.
Robert Hinman, regional supervisor in the Nunivak area for the department, said the musk ox normally populate at the rate of one bull for every three cows. On Nunivak Island there are 50 more bulls than cows, which, Hinman said, cuts down on productivity of the herd.
75 YEARS AGO
June 10, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from June 9, 1945 — SUPREME HEADQUARTERS, Allied Expeditionary Force, Paris — Germany will be stripped of various industries to destroy her future war potential strength, throught one of the principal functions of the reparations program, Ambassador Edwin W. Pauley, President Truman's personal representative on the Allied Reparations Commission, announced today.
Pauley said it was the view of the United States that any German industries of a war nature which could not be removed should be destroyed.
"We do not want another war to take place," Pauley said, "and we are anxious to see that type of equipment taken out of Germany, even though we don't want it ourselves."