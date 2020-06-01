10 YEARS AGO
June 1, 2010 — Every Memorial Day, combat veteran Joe Fields said he thinks about nine servicemen who died in a helicopter crash in 1966 near VoDat in Vietnam.
“I watched it happen,” Fields said. “I always think about them and their families. What they could have been and what they could have done.”
The crash weighed on Fields’ mind during a Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.
About 100 people attended the solemn to all of the men and women who have died in uniform.
Rep. Tammie Wilson, R-North Pole, and former Fairbanks Sen. Glenn Hackney were among the crowd.
Col. Edward Daly, deputy commander for U.S. Army Alaska, gave the keynote speech, while aides to the Alaska congressional delegation read remarks from their bosses.
25 YEARS AGO
June 1, 1995 — DELTA JUNCTION — Eight 13- and 14-year-olds milled about the Youth Center game room to admire a semester’s worth of their artwork drying on the walls.
Five colorful murals invite the viewer to step right in — amid dice, pool tables, playing cards, a Ouija game board, a rabbit's foot. The students laughed about how art teacher Lee Foster brought in music by The Doors during one work session and how 13-year-old Tammi Selfe “kissed paint” on a dare.
They were proud of their eight week project.
“The room looks a lot brighter and bigger than it used to,” said 14-year-old Mike Szidloski.
His classmate, 14-year-old Rebecca Frenzl, said, “It's like, cheerier, more interesting.”
50 YEARS AGO
June 1, 1970 — Fairbanks voters on Tuesday, July 14, will have an opportunity to rule on whether the city should retain Alaskaland or return it to the State of Alaska.
The election date was announced by City Manager Willy Droz who only recently certified a petition calling for the initiative election. There were considerably more signatures than the 200 required for the election, Droz arid.
The proposition to presented on the ballot reads:
"That the department of the city known as Alaskaland, including the site, buildings and personal property that comprise the Alaskaland holdings of the city, be returned to the State of Alaska in full payment for $1.5 million as per agreement and that the City of Fairbanks divest itself of the Alaskaland project and department in its entirety."
Those who favor the city's return of Alaskaland will vote no on the proposition and those who oppose it will vote yes.
75 YEARS AGO
June 1, 1945 — At a spirited auction sale conducted at Weeks Field yesterday, Frank and Hazel Pollack of the newly-formed Northern Airways, Inc., purchased the planes and equipment of the Gillam Airways for the sum of $76,000.
The auction, conducted by J. Gerald Williams, representing the administrators of the estate of Harold Gillam who died as result of a crash two years ago, attracted many interested parties. Chief bidders were Jimmy Dodson, Ray Peterson of Anchorage and Alaska Airlines, in addition to the Pollacks, who were represented by E. B. Collins.
Formal transfer of the company awaits approval of the courts and of the Civil Aeronautics Board and in the meantime the operation of the company, managed at present by H. C. Landru, will continue unchanged.