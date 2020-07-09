10 YEARS AGO
July 9, 2010 — Assemblyman Guy Sattley has drafted an ordinance requiring a public vote on the plan to truck liquefied natural gas to Fairbanks, but Borough Mayor Luke Hopkins said delaying the $250 million project is risky.
“If we stretch this timeline out,” Hopkins said Thursday at a Borough Assembly work session, “basically, the project is going to be very difficult to be financed in the way the port authority wants it to be.”
Hopkins, who belongs to the governing board of the Alaska Gasline Port Authority, said the main problem with delaying the project for a public vote is an expected rise in interest rates.
“As financing money begins to cost more, it could cost the project greater and greater amounts,” Hopkins said. “That would take away from the revenue stream.”
25 YEARS AGO
July 9, 1995 — ALATNA — Welcome to new Alatna, with Allakaket’s Johnson Moses on fiddle, Alatna’s Oscar Nictune Sr. in ceremonial center stage, and all of Alatna on the dance floor.
On Saturday, this northern Interior village wiped out by flood 10 months ago celebrated its rebirth with song. Athabaskan love songs, said the fiddler.
As Koyukuk River neighbors from as far as 170 miles downriver danced the jitterbug in the sun, villagers, construction workers and invited dignitaries feasted on barbecue hamburgers, fried chicken, salads and a wide spread of desserts, including two large flat cakes that seemed to sum up the occasion in their frosted messages. One read: “Happy Birthday Oscar Nictune Sr.,’’ in honor of the village patriarch’s 94th year. The other, a white-topped sponge cake, announced “Alatna 1995“ in giant letters made of bright pink frosting.
Last fall, this Eskimo village was a crumble of smashed log frames and mud-covered belongings at the bottom of the bluff.
50 YEARS AGO
July 9, 1970 — It's a possibility that many of the voters who will be called upon Tuesday to decide the fate of Alaskaland haven't visited that facility for some time.
To better acquaint voters with what Alaskaland has to offer its director, Jack Tripp, has announced the scheduling of an action-packed weekend there.
Last Saturday, Tripp said, some 5,000 persons visited Alaskaland. This Sunday he expects around 7,000 who will be eligible for prizes totaling well over $5,000.
Saturday is the first day of wheel-to-wheel action on the Alaskaland mini bike track. On both Saturday and Sunday sign-in and warm-up for the races will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Alaskaland's rear gate on Moore Street will be open for the contestants and their machines.
75 YEARS AGO
July 9, 1945 — Arthur Ganson, manager of the Seattle Chamber's Alaska Committee, will be the principal speaker at tomorrow's regular luncheon meeting of the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce.
Ganson, who recently replaced Terry McGovern after the latter resigned as Alaska manager, is making a survey trip through the Territory to familiarize himself with the needs and possibilities of development. He came here from Juneau Saturday evening.
At the meeting of the Fairbanks Chamber's executive committee today, Ganson discussed the approaching visits of two government parties, the Smaller War Plants Corporation group and the House Committee on Territories, and helped with plans to entertain these visitors later this summer.