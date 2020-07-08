10 YEARS AGO
July 8, 2010 — Star power. Some musicians have it, others strive for it, but few make it to Fairbanks.
The last big name artist to visit the far north was Elton John in 2008. On Aug. 13, rapper Snoop Dogg will take his place as the most recent topshelf musical stars to come to town when he takes the stage at The Blue Loon.
“This is celebrity that goes beyond any genre of music,” Adam Wool, owner of The Blue Loon, said. “Everyone is interested. I’ve got 50-year-old bankers asking me for tickets. It’s just any-old-body coming up to me asking about tickets. He goes beyond your average musician.”
25 YEARS AGO
July 8, 1995 — If there’s a menace concealed in the soil of Fort Wainwrights old poison-gas burial trough, it’s a quiet one.
A steel fence, six feet tall and roughly 50-feet long, encloses the area of the post’s World War II-era chemical burial trench. Nature has provided disarming camouflage to this uncertain threat to nearby schools and residential neighborhoods.
Inside the containment area, stalks of purple fireweed and flowery Queen Anne’s Lace sprout between the yellowtubed monitoring wells installed since a former soldier pointed out the old disposal trench in 1987. Based on his testimony, and military waste disposal records, the site was subsequently added to the post’s cleanup list.
Leaves rustle in the Aspens lining the windy bluff overlooking the area. A bright-orange sign belies the site’s calm surface, foreshadowing the $1 million cleanup planned here next month “Warning,” the dirt road’s sentinel proclaims, “Potentially Contaminated Area.”
50 YEARS AGO
July 8, 1970 — Fairbanks and Anchorage are on the world map as possible ports for the huge supersonic transport (SST) when it starts flying, Public Works Commissioner Harold D. Strandberg told the Chamber of Commerce yesterday.
Both France and Russia have built a supersonic transport and the Boeing Company in Seattle is working on the American version.
Strandberg said he attended a conference recently in which possible airports for the huge transport were discussed and the two Alaskan cities were listed, due in part to he fact they are isolated and will be less subject to sound disturbance than large cities in the smaller states.
“When the SST is ready to fly we’ll be ready for it,” he said. Strandberg outlined to the Chamber the state’s plans for the Fairbanks International Airport and announced that dedication of the new and remodeled administration building will be held Monday, Aug. 17.
75 YEARS AGO
July 8, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from July 7, 1945 — BERLIN — Soviet authorities maintained a tight grip on the entire military government of Berlin today while high officials of three powers tried to solve two complicated problems — food and boundaries.
No district yet had been taken over from the Russians by either American or British military government detachments, although United States military forces supposedly formally occupied their Berlin zone on July 4, and the British held a flag-raising ceremony yesterday.
Soviet commanders in all the Berlin boroughs obeyed Soviet instructions to stay on the job and supervise the German city administration.