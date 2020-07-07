10 YEARS AGO
July 7, 2010 — WASHINGTON — Buy those Forever stamps now. The cost of mailing a letter is going up again.
Fighting to survive a deepening financial crisis, the Postal Service said Tuesday it wants to increase the price of first-class stamps by 2 cents — to 46 cents — starting in January. Other postage costs would rise as well.
The agency’s persisting problem: ever-declining mail volume as people and businesses shift to the Internet and the declining economy reduces advertising mail.
“The Postal Service faces a serious risk of financial insolvency,” postal vice president Stephen M. Kearney said, an indication that without significant changes a time could come when the agency would be unable to pay its bills.
The post office lost $3.8 billion last year, despite cutting 40,000 full-time positions and making other reductions, and Kearney said it is facing a $7 billion loss for this year and the same for fiscal 2011, which begins in October.
25 YEARS AGO
July 7, 1995 — Hugh “Bud” Fate set a fishing record during the season’s first commercial opening on the Yukon River last week.
“Three logs in three nets,” Fate said, as he brought a small load of chinook salmon to fish buyers waiting at the Dalton Highway bridge over the Yukon last Wednesday afternoon.
It’s not a record Fate would like to repeat on Saturday, when the third 24-hour commercial fishing period opens at 6 p m. for Unit 5, ranging from Tanana up to the Dalton Highway bridge.
High water and lots of drifting wood hampered Fate and other fishermen during the first two 24-hour commercial openings, which started at 6 p.m. July 1 and July 4.
“The high water messes up all the eddies,” said Fred Mayo, another fisherman selling kings Wednesday afternoon to Interior Alaska Fish Processors at the bridge.
50 YEARS AGO
July 7, 1970 — The United Transportation Union closed down most operations of three railroads in 16 states today in a long-standing dispute over elimination of thousands of firemen’s jobs.
Presidential press secretary Ronald L. Ziegler said the White House has received a request from the National Railway Labor Conference, a management group, for creation of an emergency board to look into the strike. He added that the Labor Department is studying the request.
Representatives of union and management were meeting in Chicago to discuss the dispute, Labor Department sources reported, adding that its recommendations would await the meeting’s outcome.
75 YEARS AGO
July 7, 1945 — Fairbanks went over the top Friday in its Seventh War Loan quota when sales in E Series bonds reached the figure of $400,914.85. This figure will undoubtedly be increased by sales Saturday and by other sales credits which are added in the Juneau office of the War Finance Staff.
In passing the quota figure, Fairbanks maintains its unblemished record of having exceeded the quota in each of the seven War Loan drives. In each of the preceding drives Fairbanks has placed first or second and has been a consistent leader in the Territory in Bond sales.