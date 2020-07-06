10 YEARS AGO
July 6, 2010 — Sen. Lisa Murkowski announced a flurry of new endorsements Monday in her primary election battle against Fairbanks attorney Joe Miller.
Thirteen Republican Alaska legislators, including Senate President Gary Stevens and Speaker of the House Mike Chenault, said they are backing Murkowski’s re-election bid. Fairbanks Rep. Jay Ramras also endorsed Murkowski.
25 YEARS AGO
July 6, 1995 — Joyce and John Proctor’s home weighs more than 30,000 pounds, stands 26 feet high, and is insured for half a million dollars.
All this, and only 320 square feet of living space.
The Proctors, of Roseburg, Ore., arrived at Fairbanks International Airport on Wednesday on the first leg of their flying trip around the world. Their home for at least the next year is a 1954 Grumman Albatross that they’ve spent the last 3 1/2 years restoring.
The Albatross — or HU-16 C Amphibian — was used by the U.S. Navy and the Coast Guard for open sea rescues. They were built tough enough to land on floats in rough seas.
50 YEARS AGO
July 6, 1970 — In an effort to approach a unique situation in a creative and adaptive manner, the Fairbanks Catholic School Board has appointed co-principals at Monroe High School for next year.
The Rev. Gerald Howard, S J.,will be the administrative principal and William Cooper will be the principal in charge of academics.
Father Thomas Gallagher, S.J.,who has been principal at Monroe for the past two years, has been assigned as assistant pastor at Sitka and will also be doing counseling work at Mt. Edgecumbe.
Cooper views the co-principalship as "part of the broad experimental thrust of the private schools across the United States." As recommended during Vatican II, the Church must unite its religious and laity through a "diversity of service but unity of purpose." Both he and Rev. Howard believe that private education and small schools make a valuable contribution to the community.
75 YEARS AGO
July 6, 1945 — WASHINGTON —Two airlines were authorized today by the Civil Aeronautics Board to provide additional passenger and air-mail service in Alaska.
With approval of President Truman, the board gave permission to Alaska Airlines to carry mail between Fairbanks and Anchorage.
Woodley Airways was authorized to carry persons, property and mail between Anchorage and Kodiak by way of Homer.