10 YEARS AGO
July 31, 2010 — GCI had to refund $42,615.62 to 2,375 customers in the North Pole area after the company learned it had been charging the North Pole city sales tax to residents outside city limits.
Now the company is trying to collect the money from the city of North Pole, but the cash-strapped city doesn’t want to pay.
Other companies have been inadvertently charging the 4 percent sales tax to residents outside city limits, according to Mayor Doug Isaacson and the Office of the State Assessor. But it’s unclear which companies and how much money is involved.
Meanwhile, GCI has threatened to stall future sales tax payments to the city until it issues the company a $42,615.62 credit.
25 YEARS AGO
July 31, 1995 — The News-Miner did not print on this date. Here is an item from July 30, 1995 — GROZNY, Russia — Russian and Chechen negotiators signed an agreement on military issues this morning, Russian news agencies reported, but the thorny problem of Chechnya’s political future remained unresolved.
The ITAR-Tass and Interfax agencies said the two sides signed the agreement “on military issues” after talks lasting late into the night Saturday. Interfax quoted a member of the Russian delegation, which it did not name.
50 YEARS AGO
July 31, 1970 — Seal oil lamps will be lit to mark the opening of both sessions of the 1970 Eskimo Olympics at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday night at the University of Alaska's Patty Gymnasium.
The seal oil lamp, nearly extinct as a household appliance in Native homes, was widely used in years past to heat, cook and provide light. It was passed over in favor of kerosene lamps, gas lanterns, space heaters and more efficient (and complicated) stoves.
Three Olympic lamps were made for the olympics by Ron Senungetuk, an assistant professor of design at the UA. They were carved from soapstone in the shape of bowls with traditional grooves for the Tundra Moss wick and separate wells for the seal oil burning in the lamp.
75 YEARS AGO
July 31, 1945 — FRANKFORT-ON-THE-MAIN, Germany — Pierre Laval, expelled from Spain, flew to Linz, Austria and surrendered today to United States occupation authorities who arraigned to hand him over to France at once.
The swarthy former chief of the Vichy government, who is charged with collaboration with the Germans, arrived with his wife in a Junkers 188 manned by two German pilots.
The plane landed at Horsching Airport, Linz, where United States troops immediately took Laval into protective custody.