10 YEARS AGO
July 30, 2010 — JUNEAU — A second top adviser to Gov. Sean Parnell has resigned amid questions about the legality of their hires.
Gene Therriault, in a resignation letter dated Wednesday, said the “political turn oil” generated by Parnell detractors about his hiring last year has become a distraction and potential detriment to the governor.
Parnell, who took over when Sarah Palin resigned as governor, is seeking election this year.
“While I believe any judicial review of the circumstances surrounding my hire will be decided in favor of the administrative action we took in good faith, the debate over this issue should not divert Alaskans’ attention from the important matters we have been working on,” Therriault wrote.
25 YEARS AGO
July 30, 1995 — KENAI — You’d think people visit Alaska to become one with nature, right? A little fishing, a little camping, a nice hike on a nature trail.
Think again. The best place to find tourists these days isn’t the woods, but the Fred Meyer parking lot — where the parking’s free and the modern conveniences are but a shopping cart away.
“Economics is one reason." said camper Kenneth Bagshaw of Arizona. A full-time traveler, Bagshaw says he looks for places like shopping center parking lots because they offer plenty of level parking. Water is available along with sewage disposal, and Bagshaw says he avoids the hassle of registering for — and paying for — limited campground sites.
50 YEARS AGO
July 30, 1970 — PRINCE RUPERT, B.C. — Four powerful tugs pulled the 352-foot Alaska Ferries vessel Taku off the rocky shoreline of Kinahan Island early Thursday.
The Taku ran aground on the north coastal British Columbia island Wednesday with 324 persons aboard. There were no serious injuries.
A radio operator aboard the 3,200-horsepower tug Rivtow said the Taku, lightened by removal of passengers, most of the crew and 71 vehicles, was pulled free at high tide and then was anchored off shore for inspection of possible damage.
75 YEARS AGO
July 30, 1945 — UMNAK, Alaska — Old mother earth, ordinarily a docile old soul, grumbled way down deep last Monday.
Hot volcanic ash lumps of 1,000 degrees Centigrade temperature shot 1,000 or more feet into the air from the huge eight mile crater which is called Tulik for want of an official name.
Mariners at sea in nearby Chernofski Bay were startled. Soldiers on land cast apprehensive glances at the smoking crater near Tulik mountain.
Everybody made ready to run for their lives. The army formed hasty plans to evacuate the soldiers. But no hot lava came boiling down the mountainside, on this island in the Aleutians.