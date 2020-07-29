10 YEARS AGO
July 29, 2010 — A plan to transfer Fairbanks Natural Gas LLC from private to public ownership and truck liquefied natural gas to Fairbanks from the North Slope is doomed, according to an Alaska Gasline Port Authority board member.
Board member Merrick Peirce wrote in an e-mail that the assumption behind the $250 million business deal — that crude oil prices will continue to rise — is flawed because more crude oil production is coming online in Iraq, increasing the world’s supply.
25 YEARS AGO
July 29, 1995 — PRUDHOE BAY — Doyon Drilling has salvaged a 20-year-old oil drilling rig to expand its North Slope fleet to five and promises it will bring 50 new jobs by October.
Rig No. 141 is an assemblage of parts strewn about like colorful dinosaur skeletons near Coleen Lake, just outside the industrial camp town of Deadhorse. Caribou often stroll across the gravel work pad amid the sandblasting and repainting. Two miles below, crude oil oozes through sandstone.
Rig No. 141, still far from resembling a 3 million-pound driller that can hit depths of 14,000 feet, represents high hopes for Doyon and its president, Morris Thompson. “It’s going to be a sweet-looking rig.”
The Alaska Native-owned corporation is secure enough in its contracts with BP Exploration (Alaska) and Arco Alaska to expand at a time of downsizing in the oil patch, Thompson said Wednesday. Two years ago, Arco and BP signed an “alliance contract” with Doyon, making for a longterm working relationship even though the contract holds no guarantees.
50 YEARS AGO
July 29, 1970 — Hardy Natives from all over Alaska will be competing in the 1970 Eskimo Olympics this Friday and Saturday in Patty Gymnasium at the University of Alaska. The rough and tumble games demand not only coordination and skill, but brute strength as well.
“Eskimo sports are geared to keep the Natives in shape,” Laura Bergt, chairman of this year’s Olympics said yesterday. “They live in a hostile environment and have to be able to deal with nature.”
Witness Ed Knox from Ft. Hope, who plans to challenge everyone at the Eskimo Olympics to a body carrying contest. Knox claims he can carry four men simultaneously. At 150 pounds per man that’s 600 pounds he’s carrying.
75 YEARS AGO
July 29, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from July 28, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Possibilities of expanding the air transport system of the United States to include the greatest practicable number of small cities and towns will be studied by a Senate Inter-State Commerce Committee during the summer recess.
A resolution to record Congress as favoring such expansion has been introduced by Senator Warren G. Magnuson, Democrat of Washington.