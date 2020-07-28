10 YEARS AGO
July 28, 2010 — A ruling is expected today on whether the state will reconsider its decision to grant Usibelli Coal Mine the right to search for coal-bed methane gas in the Healy area.
The Department of Natural Resources granted the license to Usibelli on June 28. It will allow the company to search for gas on roughly 209,000 acres of land along the Parks Highway between Healy and Nenana.
Fourteen people asked state Division of Oil and Gas Director Kevin Banks to formally reconsider the decision, in part because of designated wildlife habitat within the proposed boundaries of the licensing area. Banks’ deadline to make a decision on the issue is today.
25 YEARS AGO
July 28, 1995 — Federal regulators reversed themselves Thursday and allowed caribou bowhunting to continue uninterrupted along the northernmost portion of the Dalton Highway.
The Federal Subsistence Board rejected arguments by the village of Anaktuvuk Pass that said allowing a general bowhunting season in the Dalton Highway portion of Game Management Unit 26B would disrupt migration of the 450,000 caribou of the Western Arctic Herd. Villagers take about 500 of the animals annually for subsistence use.
State fish and game managers argued in favor of overturning the board’s April decision to ban non-subsistence bow hunting in the area from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30, saying no evidence exists that hunting would affect the herd. The ban was overturned on a procedural matter — the Dalton Highway portion of 26B was added to a proposal to close the adjacent 26A, which includes Anaktuvuk Pass, without proper public notification.
50 YEARS AGO
July 28, 1970— It's a possibility that stringent military regulations concerning hunting on military property could have far-reaching repercussions, the most serious of which could result in the state Fish and Game Department stopping all hunting and fishing in such areas.
That's the opinion of Dick Ward, Fairbanks, who is a member of the state's fish and game board. Ward and a number of members of the department are incensed over a new U.S. Army, Alaska, regulation which places severe restrictions on civilians who would hunt on military property.
One of the most obnoxious segments of the regulation, Ward and others contend, is the requirement that all persons, civilian and military, must take a military course of instruction and pass a test before being allowed to hunt on a military reservation.
Ward and Robert Hinman, Fairbanks, the department's district supervisor of game, expressed belief the regulation is designed to do nothing more than create a private hunting preserve for the military. They cite the military's apparent hush-hush approach to making the new regulation known to the public which has the effect of preventing the public from hunting the huge reservations.
75 YEARS AGO
July 28, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Treasury approval has completed formalities extending use of Canadian vessels in transporting passengers and merchandise to and from Alaska.
Frozen fish shipments are excluded, Delegate E. L. Bartlett of Alaska said today, because American lines have reported they can handle this commodity.
Transportation of merchandise in and out of British Columbia ports for trans-shipment is limited to 30 days because the Alaska Transportation Company expects to have the ship Taku back in service by that time to serve Skagway.
In other instances, the shipping arrangements will continue until November 1.