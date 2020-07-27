10 YEARS AGO
July 27, 2010 — State transportation officials are sending dozens of workers to fix the flood-ravaged Taylor Highway this week but say it’s still too soon to know when the road could be open to traffic again.
Heavy rain in the Fortymile River basin last week washed out temporary repairs on the road. Flooding caused an estimated $6 million in damage to the Taylor two weeks ago, resulting in dozens of stranded motorists and the suspected drowning death of a U.S. Customs agent.
The road gives the Yukon River village of Eagle access to the larger communities of Tok and Dawson City.
Gov. Sean Parnell declared the damage a state disaster on Monday. As part of the declaration, the governor’s office said the state will either use or seek federal funds for costs associated with responding to the emergency, repairing infrastructure and taking steps to avoid more problems.
25 YEARS AGO
July 27, 1995 — The North Slope producers’ standoff at Skid 50 only lasted four days this winter, but the outcome of that continuing fight over management of Prudhoe Bay’s natural gas could influence production at the nation’s largest oil field for decades to come.
A ruling, possibly extending to mandatory restructuring of Prudhoe Bay’s oil and gas ownership, is expected within the week from the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. The panel’s three members are being asked to choose between Arco Alaska’s pitch for pumping more of Prudhoe Bay’s natural gas liquids, or NGLs, into the trans-Alaska pipeline and BP’s contention that reinjecting that extra gas will boost production hundreds of millions of barrels over the life of the field.
During hearings this June, Prudhoe’s feuding operators each marshaled small armies of experts to defend their opposing oil-recovery strategies. Commissioner Russell Douglass says the task now facing the panel members, who are sorting through approximately 7,000 pages of transcribed testimony, compares to asking “seven blind men to check out an elephant.”
50 YEARS AGO
July 27, 1970 — An estimated crowd of 10,000 people lined the streets of Fairbanks Saturday in 80-degree weather to watch the largest parade Alaska has ever seen. There were 138 floats entered in the parade and many of them had entered at the last minute without being registered.
Comments were made that parades in the state have perhaps contained more people because of large military units and more school bands, but the number of float entries far exceeded any parade in the state. The parade theme was "Then and Now."
The governor's trophy was won by Meyeres Real Estate, No. 107, which was the Malemute Saloon, complete with a skit of "Frankie and Johnnie" using blank gunfires, a band with dancing girls.
The mayor's trophy went to Pioneer's Igloo No. 4, which was the 13th entry in the parade. The president of the Chamber of Commerce gave the trophy to First Federal Savings and Loan Association, No. 83.
75 YEARS AGO
July 27, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — In theory, the issue of the Potsdam ultimatum for Japan's immediate unconditional surrender goes straight before the Emperor.
He is, in the eyes of his loyal subjects, the source of all authority in Japan — the all-highest from whom all decisions flow.
In truth, however, Hirohito, Emperor of Japan, 124th ruler of his line, likely will have little to do with the reply, if any, that is sent to the Truman-Churchill — Chiang Kai Shek pronouncement.