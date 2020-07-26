10 YEARS AGO
July 26, 2010 — Hundreds of spectators lined Chena River bridges and its winding riverbanks Sunday to enjoy the 14th annual Red Green Regatta, a watery Fairbanks spectacle without compare.
The Red Green Regatta is not about racing. It’s all about frolic and fun, with its floating entries reflecting the do-it-yourself “craftsmanship” seen on “The Red Green Show,” a Canadian program broadcast locally on public television station KUAC.
“This is the largest flotilla ever,” said race manager Gretchen Gordon, KUAC/Alaska One director of development and outreach.
Entries numbered 89 this year, an increase of 30 from last year, she said.
Mass confusion prevailed at the Graehl Landing start of the race, but as the river current caught boats, barrels, inner tubes, plastic bottles and styrofoam cubes, the non-motorized watercraft spread out at a leisurely pace downriver.
In keeping with Regatta rules, precarious-looking craft of every description abounded and duct tape ruled.
25 YEARS AGO
July 26, 1995 — Gov. Tony Knowles wants the National Academy of Sciences in Washington. D.C., to help resolve one of the most divisive debates in Alaska: Whether or not wolves and other predators should be killed to boost big game populations for hunters.
In a letter sent to the prestigious academy Tuesday, the Democratic governor requested the organization oversee a “thorough and unbiased review" of the biological and ecological science of predator control, as well as analyze the costs and benefits of such programs.
It makes sense to get an outside, third-party review on the issue, Knowles said in an interview with the News- Miner Tuesday.
“With fish and game matters in Alaska, we seem to have an abundance of experts,” he said from his Capitol office in Juneau. “It seems like the conversation has been dominated by anecdotal and emotional response — and precious little science.”
50 YEARS AGO
July 26, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this date. Here is an item from July 25, 1970 — Just when it appeared that an announcement carried in the News of the Camp section of the Daily News-Miner's Golden Days edition had come true. City Councilman John Huber called today and declared:
"It's not true that I talked the bear to death."
The News of the Camp note, written a week ago, had announced that as a new campaign gimmick, Huber would wrestle a bear in front of the town hall today. The local society for the prevention of cruelty to animals gave grudging approval to the match on the condition that Huber only wrestle the animal and not try to talk it to death.
The camp news editor was startled when Huber called and reported that indeed, on this very day, a bear was killed in the neighborhood of 19th and Gillam.
75 YEARS AGO
July 26, 1945 — POTSDAM, Germany — President Truman, Chinese President Chiang Kai-Shek and retiring British Prime Minister Winston Churchill tonight called upon Japan to surrender unconditionally, declaring:
"The alternative is prompt and utter destruction."
The joint proclamation declared there would be no deviation from the demand for unconditional surrender and "we shall not accept delay."
Japan will be divested of the leaders who misled that people and will be stripped down to her four main islands and "such minor islands as we determine," it said.