10 YEARS AGO
July 25, 2010 — The rain stopped just in time and the sun even made an appearance for the Golden Days Parade on Saturday in downtown Fairbanks.
Despite cool, wet conditions, thousands of spectators of all ages lined the route from the Carlson Center to Airport Way to watch Alaska’s biggest parade, the highlight of Fairbanks’ annual Golden Days celebration.
Tobyn Read and four family members sat in chairs along Second Avenue across from Key Bank as the parade passed by.
“Usually, we’re down by the Carlson Center but this year we decided to come downtown,” Read said, sitting in the middle of a group that included his wife, Barbara, daughters Megan and Caitlyn, and son-in-law Gavin Proffitt.
It was raining when they arrived at 9 a.m., an hour before the parade started, to stake out front-row seats.
25 YEARS AGO
July 25, 1995 — WASHINGTON — The House on Monday voted 324-77 to lift the 23-year-old ban on exports of Alaska’s North Slope crude, clearing the way for overseas transport of the oil to Asian markets as early as next year.
The legislation, supported by the Clinton administration, passed with overwhelming support from Republicans and help from a substantial number of Democrats. Opponents, led by Rep. George Miller, D-Calif., tried unsuccessfully to limit the volume of exports.
The Senate passed a similar bill in May to amend the Mineral Leasing Act by permitting exports aboard U.S.-flagged and crewed vessels.
Both bills allow the president to block exports in an emergency and to sanction those exporters found to have engaged in “anticompetitive” activity. They also require an environmental review be completed within four months of the law’s enactment and order the General Accounting Office to assess the impact of Alaska oil exports on ship repair yards, independent refiners, shipbuilders and consumers.
50 YEARS AGO
July 25, 1970 — One of the nation's leading newspaper, the New York Times, has been accused by Alaska Gov. Keith H. Miller of "misrepresentation" in a recent article which alleged that oil industry personnel are major contributors to the violation of Alaska's grizzly bear regulations on the North Slope.
The governor's charge came in reply to a request from an oil industry representative at Anchorage who asked the governor to investigate the allegations to determine whether they were true.
In his letter of request to the governor last June 16, William W. Hopkins, manager of the Alaska Oil and Gas Association, said "the oil industry has gone to great lengths to prohibit any hunting by its personnel or by contractor employes."
75 YEARS AGO
July 25, 1945 — SEATTLE — Special agent in charge Lee V. Boardman said today the Federal Bureau of Investigation was holding a transport chief steward accused of dumping 3,000 pounds of usable beef overboard at sea. The man had requisitioned a large quantity of boneless beef along with other stores in Alaska last February.
Boardman said on the ship's arrival at San Francisco Boardman said said he admitted having dumped the usable meat to get rid of poorer cuts and obtain better meat in Seattle.