10 YEARS AGO
July 24, 2010 — ANCHORAGE — Villagers have been taking boats to the mouth of the Yukon River to get a glimpse of a rare visitor to the region — a polar bear.
There have been multiple reports of polar bears sightings this summer along the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, and a Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge spokesman says there may be three bears in the area.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife biologist Thomas Evans told the Anchorage Daily News a few polar bears are seen every three to five years in Western Alaska. The bears this summer were likely hunting for ringed and bearded seals on ice pans along the coast and were forced ashore when the ice broke apart, he said.
Polar bears normally stick to the main pack ice off Alaska’s northern coast as a year-round platform to hunt, then follow the expanding ice south during the fall and winter.
25 YEARS AGO
July 24, 1995 — A conflict over grazing rights on federal lands in New Mexico spurred a Western insurrection that’s spread as far as North Pole, Alaska.
The discontent began about five years ago, according to Catron County cattleman Hugh McKeen, when the U.S. Forest Service added environmentalists and other public appointees to a Catron County grazing board long controlled by ranchers.
“We were out of business, because we were outnumbered,” said McKeen, a third-generation rancher and elected member of the county’s three-member ruling body.
McKeen and his fellow commissioners responded with the Catron County ordinances, a collection of laws asserting local supremacy over public lands. The laws also empower their sheriff to fine or arrest federal agents who come to enforce laws not sanctioned by local officials.
50 YEARS AGO
July 24, 1970 — Deepening concern among the state's game officials over the destiny of Alaska's renowned but diminishing grizzly bear has spawned a quiet, far-reaching investigation of hide-smuggling — now in its eighth month — whose probing tentacles have crept into 27 states and several foreign countries the Daily News-Miner has learned.
The investigation, involving dozens of U.S. Fish and Wildlife officers throughout the country, as well as state of Washington Game Department aides, has already led to the successful prosecution of five Alaska residents for illegally smuggling grizzly hides out of the state.
And charges are now pending against two well-known Alaskan guides, one of whom is suspected of illegally exporting 15 of the coveted bearskins during a year's time when the yearly bag limit for guides was four grizzlies.
75 YEARS AGO
July 24, 1945 — ANCHORAGE — A house Appropriations Subcommittee of four members making a survey of Alaskan needs arrived yesterday in Anchorage by plane from Juneau and Excursion Inlet.
The subcommittee members are expected to leave Anchorage tomorrow by motor car for Fairbanks and Circle City. En route they may make a stop a Matanuska. According to present plans they will not stop at Fairbanks in going to Circle City and Circle Hot Springs, but will make their stop, perhaps for a few days at Fairbanks, on returning from Circle City and Circle Hot Springs.
Their itinerary after their visit in Fairbanks is not certain.