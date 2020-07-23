10 YEARS AGO
July 23, 2010 — The Borough Assembly reviewed the business plan Thursday for a liquefied natural gas trucking operation sought by the Alaska Gasline Port Authority.
The $250 million proposal needs assembly approval next week to move forward.
Under the plan, the port authority is buying Fairbanks Natural Gas LLC, building processing plants on the North Slope and in North Pole, and trucking natural gas down the Dalton Highway to Fairbanks, increasing the city’s natural gas supply.
Borough Mayor Luke Hopkins, who belongs to the port authority’s board of directors, led a two-hour PowerPoint presentation touting the benefits of the plan.
25 YEARS AGO
July 23, 1995 — Spring planting and fall harvest sometime interfere with farmer Larry Petty’s attendance at borough assembly meetings. Otherwise, the self-appointed government watchdog is a constant presence, in the audience or at the podium outlining his views in a slow Texas drawl.
“I have testified in front of the borough many, many times and haven’t been on the winning side yet,” said Petty, who calls him self a "tenant farmer for the state.”
Disenchantment with the Fairbanks North Star Borough is the strongest link between Petty and four other North Pole area residents trying to form their own government, carving out a generous portion of the existing borough and grafting it to unattached lands reaching to the Canadian border. The result would be a 10,000-square-mile "home rule” borough, with ordinances claiming supremacy over state and federal law.
50 YEARS AGO
July 23, 1970 — The golden era of Fairbanks was short-lived but it set the tone for the development of Fairbanks, Judge Vernon Forbes observed yesterday at the rededication of the Pedro Monument on Steese Highway.
Forbes was among the many honored guests to celebrate the discovery of gold nearby in 1902 by Felix Pedro, an Italian immigrant who prospected several years in Interior Alaska prior to the Fairbanks boom.
Forbes remarked that the boom for gold in Fairbanks was pretty well over by 1915 but that the spirit of the mining people stayed.
The monument to Pedro salutes his discovery of gold and the pioneers who survived the bitter environment to create the city of Fairbanks.
Golden Days continues here today, the second of five days of events marking the early days of the city. Members of the Golden Goodie girls led by Marshal Chuck Rees and his deputies from the Eielson Air Force Base Gunfighters will continue to operate the jail used to round up clean-shaven dandies and victims of special warrants issued by their friends or enemies.
75 YEARS AGO
July 23, 1945 — JUNEAU — Chairman Jed Johnson of a House Appropriations Subcommittee on the Interior Department has wired Alaska Delegate in Congress E. L. Bartlett at Washington, D.C., that he supports Bartlett's opposition to any change in the differential system of pay for federal employees in Alaska.
The committee heard testimony yesterday from spokesmen for federal workers here and in Ketchikan who asserted the higher cost of living in Alaska justified the differentials.