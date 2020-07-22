10 YEARS AGO
July 22, 2010 — One of the Tea Party Express leaders touring Alaska drew a crowd of nearly 100 Wednesday evening, overflowing a rear dining room at Denny’s.
Tiffiny Ruegner, field director of the activist conservative group, said, “We came to Alaska to represent our values.”
The party also is supporting Fairbanksan Joe Miller’s campaign against Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski in the August 24 primary election with several hundred thousand dollars in funding and get-out-the-vote efforts.
Wednesday, the Tea Party Express released four radio ads supporting Miller for U.S. Senate to air on Alaska radio stations and has plans to ramp up its media involvement in the coming weeks.
25 YEARS AGO
July 22, 1995 — Ninety-four entries are scheduled to snake their way through Fairbanks streets this morning during the annual Golden Days parade.
“That’s real good for a non-political year,” said Kris Knutzen, Golden Days coordinator.
But the floats won’t be entirely non-political, she said.
Gov. Tony Knowles is scheduled to walk the parade route with Interior Democrats.
The theme of this year’s parade is “Tribute to Will Rogers,” in remembrance of the 60th anniversary of the plane crash that took the life of Rogers and Wiley Post, near Barrow. The men had stopped in Fairbanks on their way north.
50 YEARS AGO
July 22, 1970 — Walt, the crocodile, who broke into First Federal Savings and Loan recently, will be welcome to stay for a while at least, say the girls working there.
The girls said to feel a crocodile guarding the firm’s property would not only reduce the possibility of robbery, but increase goodwill among customers looking for a warm and friendly savings institution with which to do business.
Actually Walt was an unexpected visitor. He was discovered in a basement storeroom about 8:45 a.m. today when one of the staff went downstairs to get some supplies.
“She thought she saw something moving,” Marjorie Patton said this morning. ‘It looked like a piece of paper, but it was looking back at her.”
75 YEARS AGO
July 22, 1945 — The American delegation to the Big Three conference in Potsdam reported progress in a 15-word announcement:
“The work of the conference is going ahead and much serious business has been done.”
There was no elaboration of this statement to the press. But it came amid reports that both President Truman and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill were anxious to speed the deliberations.
In the American compound, President Truman conferred with Admiral Emory S. Land, chairman of the United States Maritime Commission who is in Potsdam for discussions looking to the postwar utilization of America’s big merchant fleet.