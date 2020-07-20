10 YEARS AGO
July 21, 2010 — The 320-foot radio tower by the fairgrounds on College Road was torn down Monday after 63 years standing.
AT&T Alascom purchased the property this winter with plans to build a cell phone tower there.
Peter Van Nort, a DJ at the radio station KIAK, recounted the history and some of the many owners of the tower.
“It was originally KFRB 900, then changed hands a few times. Augie Hiebert ended up buying it under Northern Television around the early ’60s,” he said.
25 YEARS AGO
July 21, 1995 — JUNEAU — There are no serious environmental pitfalls to construction of a highway to the state capital, according to transportation officials studying the proposed road.
Studies of the project’s environmental impact turned up nothing that would prevent the state from proceeding along any of several proposed routes said Bill Ballard, project manager for the state Department of Transportation.
The agency conducted a $1.8 million study of possible routes, including paths along either side of Lynn Canal north of Juneau or along the Taku River just south.
Those routes would link up with the mainland road system to provide highway access to Juneau, which is now reachable only by air and sea. Depending on the route, the project would cost an estimated $175 million to $283 million
50 YEARS AGO
July 21, 1970 — More than 85 floats have been entered in Saturday’s big Golden Days parade, more than ever entered this early before, the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce board of directors was told yesterday.
Wally Baer, chamber manager, said the entry list is larger in spite of the $2 entry fee charged for the first time.
Baer also said that for the first time this year the Chamber does not have a fund raising event for Golden Days and urged the purchase of buttons and arrest warrants to help provide funds.
Al Parrish, chairman of the Visitor and Convention Committee, said the Chamber’s visitors booth at Tok had been moved to a new location with the result that more tourists had stopped there last week than during the entire period before.
75 YEARS AGO
July 21, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — The navy and the Office of Defense Transportation have protested that the army stepped up the return of troops from Europe without advance notice with consequent swamping of transportation facilities.
This was disclosed in the Senate today during a general exchange precipitated when Senator Lucas, Democrat of Illinois, took to task those, he said, had criticized the army for brining men back too fast.