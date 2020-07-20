10 YEARS AGO
July 20, 2010 — The Taylor Highway has been reopened between Chicken and the junction with the Top of the World Highway, the Alaska Department of Transportation said Monday.
The road to Eagle, which runs north from the junction, remains closed.
The road was badly damaged earlier this month by heavy rains that washed out large sections of roadbed and sent mudslides over other parts. Dozens of vehicles were trapped and one person is missing.
25 YEARS AGO
July 20, 1995 — The fate of the 35th annual World Eskimo-Indian Olympics went down to the wire this year, as organizers strained to find funding for the event.
“But once again we pulled it off,” said Bernice Joseph. WEIO president, in remarks during Wednesday night’s opening ceremony.
State and federal arts grants and other funds relied upon for many years are no longer available, she said, but some state and local sponsors came through and saved the event.
The Big Dipper resounded with the beat of Native drums and echoed Eskimo and Indian singing as village dance groups circled the arena for opening ceremonies. The games will run through Saturday.
50 YEARS AGO
July 20, 1970 — Honest Jack Tripp, as he modestly calls himself, the manager of Alaskaland who gives away 100 dollar bills at his site west of town was visited by the law the other day. It was reported that he hid a counterfeit 100 spot on the grounds and the subterfuge was discovered by Eva McGown, the hostess with the mostess. Tripp narrowly avoided being checked into his own hoosegow by explaining the discrepancy this way, "Those Real Property Tax Payers framed me."
The Committee of 1001 (people) for Eagle Bill Egan, our former governor, who is running for re-election had a strategy meeting last night. It was heavier attended than most meetings — they met in two adjoining telephone booths instead of the ordinary one.
There is some talk about building a railroad to the North Slope, but the old-timers around here say it is only so much torn-foolery. They say that a railroad to the north coast where nobody will live but mosquitoes and there is no gold mining up there makes about as much sense as puttin' in a railroad from the coast to Fairbanks. "We just don't need none of them twin-streaks of rust mussin' up our ecology," they say.
75 YEARS AGO
July 20, 1945 — ANCHORAGE — Nine women have been consigned to the new Emergency Isolation hospital, established by the City of Anchorage after Brig. Gen. R. E. Mittelstaedt, commander at Fort Richardson issued an ultimatum that the city must eliminate disorderly women, or else be declared "Off Limits."
Starting Saturday, the city converted the Community Hall into a hospital. The police rounded up the disorderly women.
Meanwhile federal officers began to round up undesirables on vagrancy charges under a plan to ship them to the States.
Federal officials today reported that more than 30 men with criminal records now are loitering in Anchorage.