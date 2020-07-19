10 YEARS AGO
July 19, 2010 — A group of teenagers in protective clothing strapped a volunteer to a backboard at the Steese Area Volunteer Fire Dept. Sunday afternoon during a car extrication drill.
This is just one of a host of classes offered during the weeklong Alaska Emergency Preparedness Youth Explorer Conference in Fairbanks that started Friday. The conference, in its second year, brings together 52 youths between 14 and 21 years old to learn about wildland fire, medical response, law enforcement, firearm training and more.
25 YEARS AGO
July 19, 1995 — Seven young women are vying for this year’s title of Miss World Eskimo-Indian Olympics. To qualify, contestants must be at least one-quarter Alaska Native, Canadian Native or a recognized American Indian.
Kendra David, 19, a Yupik from Bethel, said she is running for Miss WEIO to get experience and to experience the Olympics.
She is representing the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta as Miss Camai for 1995.
She is enrolled at the University of Alaska Fairbanks-Kuskokwim campus in Bethel while she works toward a degree in business or accounting.
50 YEARS AGO
July 19, 1970 — The News-Miner did not post on this date. Here is an item from July 18, 1970 — An official of a major oil company with extensive base holdings and oilfield operations on Alaska's North Slope was fined $400 in State District Court here Friday, without contesting a charge that he violated a state law prohibiting the crossing of anadromous fish streams by heavy tracked vehicle. The fine was levied by Judge Arthur Lyle Robson.
James A. Graser, associate engineer at Anchorage for the Mobil Oil Corp., pleaded "nolo contendere," or "no contest" to the charge, filed against him recently by the Alaska Fish and Game Department's protection division.
Though Graser was not directly involved in the violation himself, the protection officer who filed the complaint charged that Graser had "caused" two illegal crossings of the Kuparuk River to be made near the Riven Construction Camp last June 29.
75 YEARS AGO
July 19, 1945 — Today's noon luncheon meeting in the Model Cafe of the Fairbanks Rotary Club was marked by an unusually large number of distinguished visitors. They included L. C. Reynolds, Pacific-Alaska manager and other high officials of the Pan-American Airways; Gen. Chester O. Taylor, head of the Salvation Army in Alaska, wit headquarters in Juneau, and Simeon Oliver, concert pianist and lecturer, and author of books with Alaskan locales.
Mr. Reynolds, whose headquarters are in San Francisco, declared that Pan-American, profiting by the great improvements in aviation developed by the war, plans for the operation of large planes with high speeds between Alaska and the States as soon as equipment is available after the conclusion of the Japanese war.