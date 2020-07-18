10 YEARS AGO
July 18, 2010 — The closure of the Taylor Highway is adversely affecting tourism-based businesses in the communities of Eagle and Chicken.
The highway, which was damaged by heavy rain earlier this week, remains closed along a nearly hundred mile stretch. The town of Eagle, which is located at the north end of the Taylor Highway on the banks of the Yukon River, can only be reached by air or river until the road is reopened. The Alaska Department of Transportation has stated that the highway will remain closed until it is completely repaired and safe for travel, a process that might take months.
25 YEARS AGO
July 18, 1995 — Rick Winther, owner of Alaska Salmon Bake in Fairbanks, planned to serve 92 people lunch one day earlier this month, but only four showed up.
At the same time, the Riverboat Discovery sailed down the Chena River with about 200 fewer passengers than expected, said Skip Binkley, president of the tour company.
And Princess Tours, the giant in Alaska’s tourism industry, is scrambling to reschedule or re-book nearly 9,000 people who had their cruise trips canceled this summer after one of the company’s vessels hit a rock near Juneau in late June.
Binkley and other local tourism-related operators say they expect the number of tourists visiting Fairbanks this summer to drop about 4,000 — a dip directly linked to the canceled Princess cruises.
50 YEARS AGO
July 18, 1970 — Alaskaland got its chickens back yesterday but the ducks on the pond are gone.
Park Superintendent Lee Russell said the ducks finally found the end of the fence around the boat pond of the sternwheeler Nenana. He said they were busy today investigating the rest of Gold Rush Town being led by Charley Junior, a goose.
"This is no ordinary goose either," Russell said, "he eats right out of your hand."
He said the chickens returned to their pens yesterday after a feather-raising scare Wednesday when Ollie the ocelot raided the hen home. Ollie was put to sleep after having killed one hen and biting the hand of Alaskaland Director Jack Tripp.
75 YEARS AGO
July 18, 1945 — Adolf Hitler, variously reported dead or escaped to one place or another, was again brought back in the news today by a report that he had taken up residence on an island in the Antarctic.
Following a statement by Cesar Ameghino, Argentine Foreign Minister, that there was no truth in a published rumor that Hitler and his alleged bridge had reached Argentina by the German submarine U-530 and that they were living in Argentina, the French Bazzaville radio relayed a report that the pair were in the Antarctic.