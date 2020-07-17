10 YEARS AGO
July 17, 2010 — An Alaska Superior Court judge has ruled that a community caribou hunt for eight Native villages in the Nelchina Basin is illegal, throwing this year’s Nelchina caribou hunt into disarray less than a month before the season opens.
The Department of Fish and Game is scrambling to figure out how to manage the popular subsistence hunt along the Denali and Richardson highways south of Fairbanks.
The state and the villages basically have two options: Appeal the court decision and request a stay that would allow a hunt scenario similar to last year or come up with a new hunt format.
25 YEARS AGO
July 17, 1995 — Phillip Jackson wanted to make a good impression when he arrived in Fairbanks back in 1952.
So he stopped at Moose Creek, just outside town, to wash his brand new Chevrolet.
“We kept our cars spotless in Texas,” recalled Jackson, who was 27 when he drove up the Alaska Highway from Galveston, Texas, with his wife and two kids. “Clean as a nickel.
“I saw a sign that said Fairbanks was 14 miles so I stopped at Moose Creek. I wanted to make a big impression by cleaning the car off. I got my rag out and dipped it in the water. Oh man, I never felt water that cold before.”
Jackson never did wash the car.
“After going over all those potholes I figured it was just a car, to heck with it,” he said.
50 YEARS AGO
July 17, 1970 — The city's Department of Public Works strikes back tonight at an epidemic of aphids which have been feasting on birch trees, shrubs and other plants.
According to public works director Ed Martin, city crews will be out tonight and Saturday and Sunday nights spraying a malathion fog to kill the aphids.
The fogging, which will start in the southwest comer of the city and work northeast to cover all areas, will be governed by weather conditions, Martin said. Rainy or windy weather will force its postponement.
75 YEARS AGO
July 17, 1945 — WASHINGTON — Two Republican Senators predicted today that Congress will authorize the President to exercise peacekeeping police powers at his discretion.
This would settle the controversy over authority to be granted the American representative on the proposed World Security Council of the United Nations.
Senator Arthur H. Vandenberg of Michigan and Eugene D. Millikin of Colorado said in separate interviews they believe the Foreign Relations Committee of the Senate had pointed the way toward a solution of this issue in its formal report recommending ratification of the United Nations Charter.