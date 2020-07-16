10 YEARS AGO
July 16, 2010 — NEW ORLEANS — The hemorrhaging well that has spilled millions of gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico remained capped for a second day today, providing some hope of a longterm solution to the environmental disaster.
Live video from the seabed this morning showed that all was quiet around the top of the well, suggesting the test assessing the integrity of the well was continuing. Earlier in the week, Kent Wells, a senior vice president for BP had said that the longer the test continued the better, because it would indicate that the pressure inside the well was holding.
The oil stopped flowing around 2:25 p.m. Thursday when the last of several valves was closed on a cap at the top of the well, Wells said.
The announcement that the oil had stopped flowing into the Gulf came after a series of failed attempts to cap or contain the runaway well that tested the nation’s patience.
25 YEARS AGO
July 16, 1995 — When the “nice police officer” suggested painting a mural on back of her downtown commercial building, Lillie Moore, 82, says she pictured a warm sunset, brightening her spirits and those of residents at the senior tower up the block.
Instead, a stealthy, fast-talking band of New York graffiti artists tagged her building with a cartoonish loan shark, waving a handful of money by a pipeline leading to a graveyard.
Now Moore is stressing out, as are the seniors with gardens planned near the troubling scene. Fairbanks police officer Doug Woolley, who prepared the artist’s canvas, is faxing disclaimers all over Fairbanks. And the operators of the trans-Alaska pipeline are vowing a swift cleanup.
50 YEARS AGO
July 16, 1970 — Primary benefit to Alaska from the proposed $2.5 billion, 2,500-mile gas pipeline from Prudhoe Bay through Canada to the American Midwest would come from royalties and severance taxes, a pipeline task force indicated here today.
Six representatives of the Northwest Project Study Group met with the oil and pipeline committee of the Chamber of Commerce to explain the mammoth gas project which was announced yesterday.
The Trans Alaska Pipeline System's proposed pipeline from Prudhoe Bay to Valdez must be built first and the oil start moving before the gas pipeline can go into operation, they said. It is not possible or feasible for the gas pipeline to go into operation before the oil pipe line.
It was emphasized at today's briefing that six major Canadian and U.S. Companies are embarking on a $12 million joint research and feasibility study of the project. No decisions to build the pipeline can or will be made until the study is completed.
75 YEARS AGO
July 16, 1945 — AN ALEUTIANS BASE — The lonely Aleutians were put in direct voice contact with the States yesterday with the establishment of a radio telephone circuit from this base.
The circuit primarily is to provide servicemen with a chance to talk to their families. They may be connected with Seattle for a five-minute conversation at a cost of $2.50 plus 25 cents federal tax. For points beyond Seattle domestic rates will prevail.