10 YEARS AGO
July 15, 2010 — The Borough Assembly could decide tonight to force a road service area to pay for a road project its commissioners say they don’t want because the cost to them is too great.
The Becker Ridge Road Service Area objects to providing the $91,000 match required for an $825,000 state road grant for the widening and paving of Potter Road.
Borough Mayor Luke Hopkins has sponsored an ordinance asking the assembly to override the road service area commissioners and spend money from the area’s savings account. Hopkins argues that the service area had for years listed the Potter Road project on a road projects wish list, setting the wheels in motion for the Fairbanks North Star Borough to acquire grant funding.
But a former road service area commissioner said the project was never the road service area’s No. 1 priority. And providing the $91,000 match would spend a substantial portion of the road service area’s savings when the service area has higher priorities.
25 YEARS AGO
July 15, 1995 — A sudden and severe thunderstorm dropped temperatures 21 degrees within two hours Friday afternoon and sent winds gusting to 43 mph over Fairbanks. Trees were blown into power lines and motorists found them selves navigating through flooded intersections.
The temperature fell from 83 to 62 degrees between 4 and 6 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Damage was reported to relatively small from the short-lived but ferocious storm.
About 18 inches of water stalled a vehicle on Barnette Street about a block west of Cushman Street, said Fairbanks police Sgt. Paul Keller. A couple of accidents were reported on Cushman Street and Airport Way due to storm conditions.
City water and electric crews were responding to calls of fallen trees, backed up sewer lines and damp basements Friday evening.
50 YEARS AGO
July 15, 1970 — A Fairbanks man claims it's true — that a tourist from Carey, Ohio bit his dog, Monday night.
According to Mike Warner of Sprucewood Road, the dog then bit the tourist back. Warner said that the tourist, William Carr, 65, was playing with the dog after stopping to ask directions.
Carr was treated at Fairbanks Community Hospital.
75 YEARS AGO
July 15, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from July 14, 1945 — WASHINGTON — Civilian supplies of sugar for the last three months of this year may drop 23 per cent under the low allotment for the current July-September quarter.
This prospect was disclosed by food officials today as reports came to the Agriculture Department and the Office of Price Administration that retail stores in some parts of the country have run out of sugar and are unable to honor ration coupons.