10 YEARS AGO
July 14, 2010 — The Taylor Highway remained closed and almost two dozen motorists remained stranded Tuesday as crews from the Department of Transportation scrambled to repair widespread damage from a rainstorm Sunday that washed away entire sections of the road.
Alaska State Troopers flew to the stranded motorists Monday night to offer them airplane rides out but none of the motorists took troopers up on the offer, spokeswoman Megan Peters said.
“Everyone turned down a ride,” she said. “Some of them thought it was pretty cool and wanted to wait it out in their motor homes.”
The Alaska Air National Guard investigated a submerged vehicle but didn’t find anyone nearby, Guard spokesman Maj. Guy Hayes said. That situation has been turned over to troopers.
25 YEARS AGO
July 14, 1995 — Evans and Margaret Howk leaned back in matching powder-blue recliners in their Hamilton Acres condo one recent night. The smell of pot roast wafted from the kitchen as they talked about 49 years in Fairbanks.
The couple raised two sons and a daughter here, retired here, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary here.
“Anyone that’s stayed up here for 30, 40 years,” Evans said, nodding his head, “are people that are showing their independence.”
Margaret — or Mag, as he calls her — teased: “Especially a tough old Swede.”
Yes, they remember when gravel roads criss-crossed town, when everyone’s name was familiar , when milk from Creamer’s Dairy arrived each morning on their doorstep at 207 Minnie St.
50 YEARS AGO
July 14, 1970 — Voters were reported turning out in light to moderate numbers Tuesday morning to cast their ballots on whether the city should retain Alaskaland or turn it over to the stale in payment of $1.5 million debt.
Those who wish to vote on the question have until 8 p.m. today before the polls close.
According to judges at polling places in some of the newly-annexed areas of the city, a number of persons arrived to vote who were not registered. They had not realized they had to register with the city before voting — registration with the state was not sufficient.
75 YEARS AGO
July 14, 1945 — VICTORIA, B.C. — Any action on construction of a highway to Alaska through British Columbia will be done only on the basis of a co-ordinated effort on the part of Canada on the one hand and the United States on the other, it was announced today in Victoria by Premier John Hart of British Columbia following a conference with a delegation representing Gov. Mon C. Wallgren of Washington state.
The Premier advised the delegation that construction of an Alaska Highway west of the Rockies was one of the major items on his agenda to be taken up with Dominion authorities when he goes to Ottawa later this month.