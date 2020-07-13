10 YEARS AGO
July 13, 2010 — More than a dozen motorists were stranded along the Taylor Highway on Monday after heavy rain Sunday caused several washouts and rock slides that closed the 160-mile road to Eagle.
The motorists were trapped between washouts, unable to travel in either direction, said Dennis Bishop, district manager for the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities in Tok. Bishop counted approximately a dozen vehicles stranded when he flew over the road on Monday.
“They’re in between cuts and can’t get out,” he said. “They’re stuck.”
25 YEARS AGO
July 13, 1995 — Alaska non-profits and charities will be banned, starting this October, from raising money through casino-style Monte Carlo games. But until that new law takes effect, the state is reopening Alaska waters to cruise ship gambling for the first time since 1993.
The summer-long invitation to cruise ship gamblers has some non-profit beneficiaries of Monte Carlo nights fuming about the state’s priorities.
“Monte Carlo provides 95 percent of our income,” said Connie Parks-Karl, president of Alaska Women in Mining. “What that tells me is they’re putting Outside interests ahead of local people.”
50 YEARS AGO
July 13, 1970 — Secretary or the Army, Stanley R. Resor, paid a brief visit to Ft. Wainwright Saturday and look a firsthand look at soldiering in Alaska's Interior, while his C-135 jet transport was taking on fuel it Eielson Air Force Base.
The secretary and his party were on a return flight from Southeast Asia and the Pacific where he visited U.S. Army troops and activities.
Resor was met at Eielson by Brig. Gen. William R. Wolfe, deputy commanding general, USARAL, and flown to the 171st Infantry Brigade's parade ground by Army helicopter
75 YEARS AGO
July 13, 1945 — Fairbanks was disclosed today to be the only one of the first four cities of the Territory to make and exceed its quota in the Seventh War Loan Drive. The Alaska quota was achieved in both Series E and "All Series" sales, however, according to a sales summary received by Leslie Nerland, in charge of sales in the Fairbanks area, from Mrs. Katherine D. Nordale, manager of the Territorial War Finance Staff in Juneau.
In addition to selling 110 per cent of its Series E quota, Fairbanks, in amassing sales of $440,948.75, exceeded the Anchorage Series E total by more than $80,000 and the combined total of Juneau and Ketchikan by approximately $55,000.