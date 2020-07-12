10 YEARS AGO
July 12, 2010 — Reports that BP is in talks to sell billions of dollars worth of North Slope assets came as no surprise to Interior legislators Sunday.
Rep. Jay Ramras, R-Fairbanks, said the widely rumored negotiations with Houston, Texas-based Apache Corp., if true, signify Alaska’s decline as an oil province.
Other legislators said the implications of such a sale remain to be seen.
“What does this mean for operations on the North Slope?” said Sen. John Coghill, R-North Pole. “It will be interesting to see.”
25 YEARS AGO
July 12, 1995 — Wringing a paperback about Vietnam in his hands, Vietnam veteran Jim Chilton shook his head when asked if he will visit the war-torn jungle he left in 1969.
But the former U.S. Marine, like some local veterans, said he is ready for new friendship between the United States and Vietnam.
“If we have differences, we need to be able to talk,” said Chilton, 50. “You can’t ignore people just because they were an enemy once.”
President Bill Clinton’s decision Monday to extend diplomatic recognition to Vietnam 20 years after the war’s end sparked quiet discussion among Fairbanks veterans. “Normalization,” as veterans call it, is a slap in the face for some, a hopeful opportunity for others.
50 YEARS AGO
July 12, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from July 11, 1970 — If the Real Property Tax Payers Association receives guarantees of certain changes in the operation, members of the group said Friday, they will come out prior to Tuesday's election and publicly oppose their own proposition which, if passed, would turn Alaskaland over to the State of Alaska.
During an informal meeting late Friday afternoon, members of the city government, the Chamber of Commerce board of directors, the Alaskaland Commission and the Tax Payers attempted to overcome some of their areas ot disagreement.
The Tax Payers and those who have supported Alaskaland appear to be very close to an agreement, according to statements made during Friday's gathering. The same group, with the addition of more members of the City Council, was to continue discussions at a meeting scheduled tor 1 p.m. today.
75 YEARS AGO
July 12, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Alaska must be supplied with critical foods from the government stores to avoid interference with the war effort, Senator Hugh B. Mitchell, Democrat of Washington contends.
The War Food Administration recently cancelled Alaska's allotment of butter, cheese and canned fish from the stores set aside for government use. The original order, the Food Administration informed Senator Mitchell, was made because the war interfered with the normal movement of foods to Alaska.
Senator Mitchell made public a letter to Agriculture Secretary Clinton P. Anderson protesting the cancellation.