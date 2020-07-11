10 YEARS AGO
July 11, 2010 — FOX — Back in 1959, 12-year-old Tony Miller moved with his family to the remote outpost of Fairbanks. It was an intimidating trip for a kid — until he spotted a familiar sight on the drive into town.
“We were worried until we got downtown and saw the Dairy Queen,” he said. “Then we knew we were in civilization.”
Five decades later, Miller still knows something about the power of comfort food. It led him on a nostalgic five-yearlong quest to open an authentic ’50s style drive-in near Fox.
25 YEARS AGO
July 11, 1995 — WASHINGTON — Twenty years ago, Vietnam was viewed as a dangerous Soviet surrogate with expansionist designs. Today, President Clinton is celebrating its transformation into a force for peace and capitalism by extending diplomatic recognition to the former wartime enemy.
For a president who avoided military service and led anti-war protests a generation ago, it was not an easy decision to normalize relations with a country where 58,000 American soldiers died, many at the hands of Hanoi’s army.
Clinton decided to make the move despite vigorous protests from conservative lawmakers and families of dead Vietnam veterans who contend Hanoi has not done enough to account for the more than 2,200 Americans still listed as missing from the Indochina war. More than 1,600 are listed as missing in Vietnam; the rest are missing in neighboring countries or lost at sea.
50 YEARS AGO
July 11, 1970 — JUNEAU — Gov. Keith H. Miller today appointed 15 Alaskans, five of them Fairbanksans, to serve as members of the governor's pipeline commission and charged them with the responsibility of studying the feasibility of state construction and ownership of a pipeline to carry North Slope oil to port in Valdez.
The non-partisan commission is composed of representatives of business, contractors, banks, labor and the legislature.
Members appointed today are: Julius Kornfeind, Ken Carson, James Lundgren, Paul Gavora and Alex Miller, Fairbanks; Al Swalling, chairman of the NORTH Commission; Raymond Reeves, William Scott, William Bishop, Lew Dischner and Don Millish, all of Anchorage; Bob Horchover, Juneau; James Campbell, Ketchikan; John Kelsey, Valdez, and state Rep. Jalmar Kerttula, D-Palmer.
Miller said Dr. Horchover, a Juneau dentist, will be chairman and funds for operating the commission will be provided up to $50,000 from the governor's contingency fund.
75 YEARS AGO
July 11, 1945 — WASHINGTON — A Civil Aeronautics Board examiner has recommended to the board that it issue a foreign air carrier permit authorizing the Trans-Canada Air Lines to transport mail, persons and property between Whitehorse, Y. T., and Fairbanks, Alaska.
The recommendation was made by Richard A. Walsh, who held that the service would be in the public interest.
Walsh said Trans-Canada proposed for the present to sub-contract for operation of the route with Yukon Southern Air Transport, Ltd.
Stock of the Yukon Southern, he said, is owned almost entirely by the Canadian Pacific Air Line, Ltd.