10 YEARS AGO
July 10, 2010 — The historic Clay Street Cemetery will be soon undergo a facelift, thanks to The Rotary Club of Fairbanks.
The organization has earmarked $100,000 to build a new entry to the historic cemetery, which holds the remains of some of Fairbanks’ earliest pioneers.
Jack Wilbur, club president, worked with president-elect Lloyd Huskey to fund the construction project.
25 YEARS AGO
July 10, 1995 — PRINCE RUPERT, British Columbia — Hundreds of Canadian fishing boats prevented an Alaska ferry from docking for three hours Sunday, striking a blow in the smoldering fishing dispute between Canada and the United States.
Sounding their horns, the commercial fishermen prevented the Taku from docking to discharge passengers and pick up new ones for the voyage back to Ketchikan, about 100 miles north.
The ferry was forced to stay about 100 yards offshore, then finally docked about 6:30 p.m. Some passengers said fishermen threw eggs and beer cans at the ferry.
International maritime law prohibits intentionally impeding a vessel’s passage. But a spokesman for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said there were no plans to arrest the fishermen.
50 YEARS AGO
July 10, 1970 — JUNEAU — The identity of the first South Korean freezer ship to reach Bristol Bay has surprised some observers because it is the Tae-Yang 11, the mother ship of one of the fleets found salmon fishing in the Pribilof Islands last month.
The ship reported Thursday to the Coast Guard it was waiting off Egegik until cleared through customs to enter U.S. waters.
Elsie Cornell of Anchorage said in a telephone conversation she was the ship's agent, but that she was not at liberty to divulge the vessel's plans until after it had cleared customs. She said the vessel is owned by Samyang Fisheries Co.
Gov. Keith H. Miller announced July 3 that Samyang Fisheries Co., Ltd., of Seoul, twice had asked permission to enter the bay to buy salmon but the governor turned it down both times.
75 YEARS AGO
July 10, 1945 — A contract between the City of Fairbanks and Howard S. Henretta for a six-month revaluation of property in the city was approved last night by the City Council.
The contract calls for a fee of $13,500, payable in monthly installments of $2,500 each, beginning August 1. The work is to be financed by February 1, 1946, and all valuations are subject to approval by the Council.
Henretta attended the Council meeting and explained some of the details of the contract. He said his method of evaluation was based upon the replacement value of structures, less reasonable depreciation. He asked that the Council determine what year should be used as a price base for figuring the replacement values. At Ketchikan the year 1940 was chosen, he said, while 1941 values were used in Juneau.