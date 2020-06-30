10 YEARS AGO
July 1, 2010 — After nearly a full day of work, crews removed all parts of the crane that fell into the Chena River on Tuesday morning. The river itself was still closed to all traffic Wednesday night as crews worked to clean up fuel spilled into the river.
All roads around the river were reopened shortly after noon Wednesday. The final part of the crane, the hammer used to drive pylons into the river for the future site of the Barnette Street bridge, was pulled out of the water and taken from the construction site on the back of a tractor trailer.
The crane operator, who escaped from the equipment as it fell to its side, was released from Fairbanks Memorial Hospital on Tuesday. He did not report any major injuries.
25 YEARS AGO
July 1, 1995 — The elusive stomach ailment that hit at least 75 vacationing Alaska tour bus passengers with baffling speed this week has been identified as the common stomach flu, health officials said Friday.
Epidemiologists traced the source to a restaurant in Burwash Landing, Yukon Territory. All seven tours affected had stopped at the restaurant on the way into Alaska, and employees there were also found to have the virus, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported.
The bug — identified as the Norwalk-like virus — is transmitted when infected fecal matter is ingested, either through food, water or simple hand-to-mouth contact.
“It could have been an employee at that restaurant that had it and then spread it to the food,” said Janice Kaihoi, a nursing supervisor at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, where 30 tourists were treated this week.
50 YEARS AGO
July 1, 1970 — North Star Borough voters rejected the $17 million school bond issue at the polls yesterday on 2-1 margin.
Only one precinct, university, carried the measure.
No votes totaled 3,002; Yes votes were 1,608. According to Ken Anderson of the North Star Borough, this totaled 1,000 more votes than in the last bond election.
Anderson said this represented about one-third of the potential voters in the borough.
Non-property owners, who voted for the first time on a bond issue in this election, didn't have much influence because thee last bond issue was turned down by the same margin, according to Anderson.
"The precinct chairman reported seeing the same faces from past elections," he said.
Anderson said the bond issue would probably be included in the October election.
75 YEARS AGO
July 1, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from June 30, 1945 — SEATTLE — The Seattle Post-Intelligencer said in its issue today that it had been advised by Premier John Hart of British Columbia he was granting an exclusive franchise to the provincially owned Pacific Great Eastern Railway to operate passenger bus and freight truck service over a highway the province intends to build between Prince George and Dawson Creek, the latter place being the eastern terminal of the present Alaska or Alcan Highway, having its northern terminal at Fairbanks.