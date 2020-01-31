10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 31, 2010 — The Alaska Railroad has spent the past decade working to add a bit of green to its blue-and-gold color scheme.
Since 1999, the railroad has steadily been upgrading and modifying its fleet of 51 locomotives to save fuel and create less pollution.
The result? Alaska railroad executives say the operation is far more efficient today than at any time in its nearly century-long history.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 31, 1995 — One in five elementary school children in Fairbanks may switch schools this fall because not enough students live near the new Danby Street school to fill it.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District is shifting attendance boundaries for up to 1,000 of its 5,000 elementary children, affecting nine Fairbanks elementary schools.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 31, 1970 — The Midnight Sun 600 Snowmobile Race from Anchorage to Fairbanks wound up a little after noon yesterday with third-place finisher on the final leg Wade Charles of Eagle River driving a Ski-Doo to the championship with the best elapsed time for the three days of racing.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 31, 1945 — WASHINGTON — Alaskan Indians would be given an extension of three years — to June 5, 1948 — in which to file tribal claims before the United States Court of Claims under a bill introduced by Alaska Delegate E. L. Bartlett.
“I believe these matters should be settled by proper compensation to the Indians,” Delegate Bartlett told a reporter.