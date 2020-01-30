10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 30, 2010 — JUNEAU — A high school exit exam is keeping hundreds of Alaska students from earning diplomas and jobs for which they’re otherwise qualified, proponents of repealing the test told a state Senate committee Friday.
Educators and parents from around the state testifying in support of a bill to eliminate the High School Graduation Qualifying Exam said the tests also eat up classroom time and resources for yet another standardized test.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 30, 1995 — JUNEAU — Boosters of a seminal export industry say small potatoes could mean big bucks for Alaska.
University of Alaska Fairbanks researchers this month obtained a permit to send test samples of virus-free seed potatoes to the potentially huge market of China, and they sent samples to Taiwan last month.
Potato crops world wide generally become plagued with diseases that greatly decrease the crop’s yield over a period of only a few years, unless the fields are continually recultivated with virus-free seed.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 30, 1970 — WASHINGTON — Pan American World Airways was authorized today to fly passengers non-stop from Fairbanks to New York City under an order announced by the Civil Aeronautics Board.
The decision was a victory for Fairbanks, which has been trying for some 15 years to persuade the CAB to allow Fairbanks passengers to board incoming planes from Tokyo to complete the trip to New York.
The CAB said it accepted the estimate that 10,000 passengers a year, or about 13 per day, would take this flight.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 30, 1945 — WASHINGTON — War veterans who wish to settle in Alaska will have the active aid of the Smaller War Plants Corporation, Alaska Delegate R. L. Bartlett has been assured.
Bartlett today told reporters that Maury Maverick, head of the Smaller War Plants Corporation, had started work on a sweeping program for establishment of small businesses through the Territory. The corporation’s chairman, Mr. Maverick, visited Alaska last year.
To Bartlett, Maverick said that he has begun a “realistic survey” which will cover all necessary measures for selecting the veterans to participate in the program and for determining opportunities in different regions of the Territory.