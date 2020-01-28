10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 28, 2010 — A North Pole man filed suit against the current and former owners of the Flint Hills oil refinery because the chemical sulfolane entered public water supplies from the refinery.
James West filed the lawsuit late Wednesday afternoon against Flint Hills Resources LLC, which has owned the refinery since April 1, 2004, and Williams Alaska Petroleum Inc., which previously owned the refinery.
The five-page complaint lists three counts against the defendants: immediate damage to water supply, damage to health and damage to property value.
The suit states damages are “well in excess of $100,000” for each of the three counts.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 28, 1995 — NENANA — Four frosty-faced mushers drove their dogs onto the 54-below-zero Tanana River at about 1:45 p.m. Friday for the first leg of the Commemorative Serum Relay Race to Nome.
But weather reminiscent of the legendary 1925 relay will force the mushers off the trail before they reach the first checkpoint at Old Minto, said organizer Joe Redington Sr.
They will camp somewhere on the Minto Flats until the temperature rises, possibly reaching the checkpoint today, he said.
About 50 spectators gathered at the starting line in Nenana, faces framed in furs, bodies ghostlike through the ice fog. Sled dogs shivered in their boxes until handlers pulled them out and hitched them up.
Redington, who founded the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, created the relay to honor the 20 mushers who hauled diptheria serum to Nome 70 years ago and to keep mushing alive in the villages. He hopes the relay continues every year for villagers who can’t afford to race the Iditarod.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 28, 1970 — JUNEAU — The Senate will meet as a committee of the whole at 2 p.m. Monday to hear top officials of both the Interior Department and the Trans Alaska Pipeline System to give details on the delay in issuance of a permit for construction of the pipeline.
Senate President Brad Phillips told the Senate today that he received absolute assurance from TAPS’ head man, Richard Dulaney, that the pipeline, as far as TAPS is concerned, will be built and it will be built in Alaska.
Dulaney, chairman of the management committee for TAPS in Houston, told Phillips in a telephone conversation that there is “absolutely no question” that the pipeline will be put through Alaska and not down the Mackenzie River in Canada as rumored.
Phillips and Sen. John Butrovich also again talked with Interior Secretary Walter Hickel, who confirmed previous information that the only delay in issuing the permit is that TAPS still is gathering data vital to the routing of the pipeline from Prudhoe Bay to Valdez.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 28, 1945 — The News-Miner did not publish on this day. Here is an item from Jan. 27, 1945 — JUNEAU — The Senate today passed the first bill of the legislative session. It was introduced by Senate Norman R. Walker of the First Division. It gives the right to vote to citizens when they become 18 years of age.
In the House a memorial was introduced by representative Maurice Johnson of the Fourth Division asking Congress to amend the divorce laws of the territory to make possible dissolution of a marriage after six months residence. Hereto, two years have been required.
Representative S. McCutcheon of the Third Division introduced a bill to change the Territorial election date to the Tuesday after the first Monday in November, beginning in 1946.