10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 29, 2010 — JUNEAU — University leaders, addressing perceptions of a campus-on-campus “turf war,” told a legislative committee Thursday they hope to improve collaboration between the system ’s semi-autonomous branches in Anchorage, Fairbanks and Juneau.
But Mark Hamilton, the University of Alaska’s president, also rejected a law maker’s suggestions that the university system and past law makers have shown favoritism toward Fairbanks, calling comments of regional bias by the Board of Regents an insult to the board.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 29, 1995 — Elvis, known for showing up in 7-Elevens and truck stops long after his death, would have a hard time capturing such attention.
For days, people in Fairbanks and North Pole have insisted that Ed McMahon, dispenser of contest millions, is in the city and ready to bestow fat cat status on a local.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 29, 1970 — GLENNALLEN — Wade Charles, on a Ski-Doo snow machine whipped over the opening 59-mile stretch in today’s lip of the Midnight Sun 600 race in just 51 minutes, jumping into an early lead with an average speed of just over 70 miles an hour.
The 59-miles — from here back to Lake Louise and then north through Glennallen — is a lap-over stretch included to bring the total mileage to 600 on the three-day run between Anchorage and Fairbanks.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 29, 1945 — The question of providing satisfactory information in answer to inquiries from Outside concerning conditions and opportunities in Fairbanks was the main topic of discussion at the weekly luncheon of the Chamber of Commerce today.
The final solution of the problem was not reached, but was indicated that two collections of facts will be assembled. One, dealing with current conditions, will be prepared in mimeographed form for mailing to persons who write about present opportunities, and the other will be of a more long-range character, with pictures and statistics and printed in an attractive pamphlet form for general distribution.