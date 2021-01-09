10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 9, 2011 — The freak ice storm that blanketed much of Alaska in November is long gone, but a University of Alaska Fairbanks forestry professor believes its effects could last for years as wounded trees die and insect populations explode.
Glenn Juday spent much of December surveying forests in the Interior and said birch trees were hit particularly hard by the three-day rain storm. Snapped branches and bent limbs are common in local forests — a direct result of the weight of as much as a half-inch of accumulated ice.
Juday believes those damaged trees will be ripe this summer for insect invasions and disease, resulting in a possible banner year for pests and tough times for many birch trees.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 9, 1996 — JUNEAU — A cordial welcome of songs, Scout parades and kind words highlighted the opening of the state Legislature session Monday, with the less genial task of veto override attempts looming three days later.
Republicans who control the Legislature scheduled the override votes for 6 p.m. Thursday, two hours before Gov. Tony Knowles delivers his annual budget address to lawmakers.
House Speaker Gail Phillips, R-Homer, and Senate President Drue Pearce, R-Anchorage, said Republicans have not settled on which of Knowles’ vetoes they hope to overturn.
Republicans said they are likely to target vetoed legislation dealing with teacher tenure, auto thefts and charitable gaming that benefits political candidates, plus a decision by Knowles to forestall a $500 million deposit into the Alaska Permanent Fund.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 9, 1971 — JUNEAU — Gov. William Egan cited settlement of the Native Land Claims, construction of the trans Alaska pipeline and creation of "an integrated Alaskan economic policy to respond firmly to inflationary pressures" as three main objectives in his inaugural speech Saturday.
"Alaska is, as it always has been, a land of great promise," Egan said in an address prepared for afternoon delivery, "and now it has the means of fulfilling that promise."
"Alaska has become established as America's greatest oil province," the governor said. "We have learned that riches, such as our abundant oil reserves, are nothing more than the means by which to build a better life."
Egan added, " ... used prudently, and in consciousness of its dedication to the brotherhood of man, the resource wealth of Alaska can be the key to a new way of life. Natural resources can unlock human resources.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 9, 1946 — JUNEAU — Alaska's bank balance for the fourth straight year topped a million dollars at the close of business December 31, Territorial Treasurer Olson has reported. He said cash on hand amounted to $1,052,411