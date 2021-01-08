10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 8, 2011 — ATLANTA — In a remarkable turnabout, federal health officials say many Americans are getting too much fluoride because of its presence not just in drinking water but in toothpaste, mouthwash and other products, and it’s causing splotches on children’s teeth and perhaps more serious problems.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced plans Friday to lower the recommended level of fluoride in drinking water for the first time in nearly 50 years, based on a fresh review of the science. The announcement is likely to renew the battle over fluoridation, even though the addition of fluoride to drinking water is considered one of the greatest public health successes of the 20th century. The U.S. prevalence of decay in at least one tooth among teens has declined from about 90 percent to 60 percent.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 8, 1996 — As federal workers reclaim their desks today, three weeks of frustration will end for some students and staff at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Scientific grant proposals have piled up on desks and phones have gone unanswered during the federal government furlough that started Dec. 16, when legislation funding nine Cabinet departments and dozens of other agencies ran out.
So far, the furlough had not caused dire problems, university officials agreed.
The shutdown delayed the processing of federal Pell grants for about 35 to 40 students on the Fairbanks campus, said Don Scheaffer, director of financial aid at UAF. The U.S. Department of Education’s computer filing system, which usually turns applications around in 72 hours, had closed.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 8, 1971 — A major step toward clearing the way for construction of the 800-mile oil pipeline from Prudhoe Bay to Valdez is planned by the Department of the Interior for next week.
The department notified Sen. Mike Gravel, D-Alaska, that it will announce construction regulations for the pipeline, viewed as the first step toward removing a federal court injunction which was issued to preservationist groups last year to block construction of a work road, necessary for construction of the pipeline.
Gravel's office said once the new construction stipulations are announced, the Department will go to court probably before Feb. 15 to seek removal of the injunction.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 8, 1946 — Hose lines still blocked Second Avenue near Cushman today as parts of Saturday night's fire ruins still smoldered and salvage plans were largely held in abeyance awaiting the arrival of insurance adjustors.
As other aftermaths of the $400,000 blaze, the telegraph office handled numerous inquiries from absent property holders who were alarmed by reports of the fire circulated outside, and Ladd Field fire equipment stood by at the city hall while repairs to the city's pumper truck were continuing.