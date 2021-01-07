10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 7, 2011 — Gov. Sean Parnell on Thursday urged constituents to embrace greater responsibility for determining the state’s economic and political future, a capacity he said if not exercised will fall to shaky federal control.
The address, to a Rotary club in Fairbanks, paralleled comments in recent interviews with top state attorneys. He suggested a handful of state-federal disagreements over resource development and environmental protection are central to the state’s long-term ability to self-govern.
Parnell acknowledged drawing some criticism for having gone to court with a number of challenges to federal regulatory decisions.
But he said he follows that path only when other means are exhausted.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 7, 1996 — Retired state worker Gerald Peters planned to use his profits from World Plus Inc. to pay off his home.
North Slope oil field laborer Randall Pugh hoped his investment in the airline ticket outlet would help him move beyond just making ends meet.
And civil service employee David St. Laurent said he sunk some cash into the venture because he had friends getting rich at it, and he figured it was time to climb aboard.
“I just saw people first-hand who made incredible amounts of money,” St. Laurent said.
The three are among more than 100 investors who had filed claims by Friday afternoon in state and federal court against World Plus Inc., a bankrupt frequent flier mileage and coupon brokerage on Gaffney Road owned and operated by 45-year-old Raejean “Jeannie” Bonham, a Fox resident with a felony embezzlement conviction on her record.
Claims against her business now total roughly $5 million.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 7, 1971 — A training center for vocational education in Fairbanks came a step closer to reality last night at a joint work session with the Borough Assembly, school administration, Board of Education, University of Alaska, Native associations, and representatives from the Economic Development Administration.
The Borough Assembly has already appropriated $750,000 for the $3 million facility, whose aim would be twofold: to provide training for unemployed adults, especially hard-core unemployed, and to serve as a skill center for high school age students.
Matching funds have been requested from the state legislature, to bring the total to $1.5 million, last night's meeting was the first step in applying for a matching $1.5 million from the EDA.
EDA's primary concern in such a project is employment gains, Clyde Coulinage from that department said. The program must reach those who really need training, must include provisions to provide prior training if such is needed before entering vocational training, must be flexible to accommodate individual problems, and must train for jobs that are available.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 7, 1946 — Steam still billowed up from the icy ruins of four Fairbanks business buildings today as salvage workers hacked into the remains of the six business firms wiped out in Saturday night's $400,000 fire, the most costly blaze here in 40 years.
Battling both frost and fire, firemen from the city department and Ladd Field, assisted by scores of volunteers, struggled for two hours in 12-below weather while the flames raged out of control. Their efforts were crowned with outstanding success in saving the two-story Lavery and Nerland buildings adjoining the burned buildings on the west, while on the east the two-story concrete Empress Theater building cut the flames' path to four other large frame buildings and the Nordale Hotel in the same block.
Crowds numbered in the thousands watched in awe as the flames spread quickly through Patton's Hardware, Mecca Bar, Tavern Bar, Tavern Barber Shop and Waechter Brothers Meat Market on Second Avenue and the Sourdough Liquor Store on Third Avenue, turning the whole area in to a mass of flames in a few minutes after the alarm sounded at 7:30 p.m.