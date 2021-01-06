10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 6, 2011 — We try to get the most mileage out of our cars, clothing, food and other commodities before buying more. But we don’t make the most of the electricity we have, a new report states of Fairbanks.
The report states it can be cheaper to invest in energy efficiency than in new sources of energy. It shows Fairbanks can cut its energy demand almost in half by investing $100 million in efficiency. That doesn’t mean turning down the heat but rather insulating and installing more efficient appliances and patching up other electricity-sucking devices.
A panel of state and local officials and energy experts convened Wednesday morning at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center to discuss the report and the potential of energy conservation in Fairbanks. They said energy efficiency would save money, improve the local business climate and create jobs.
“Energy efficiency and conservation will always be our best economic value and most secure investment. It comes with a high, tax-free rate of return,” said Todd Hoener of Golden Valley Electric Association.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 6, 1996 — Apartment vacancies increased in the Fairbanks area last year, particularly in North Pole where private landlords faced competition from new on-base housing at Eielson Air Force Base.
The relatively high number of empty apartments and multi-plex units in Fairbanks — 8.3 percent for the fourth quarter of 1995 — differs sharply from the tight housing trends seen in most other Alaska communities.
“The last time we saw vacancies this high was December 1990,” said Mark Gramstad, of the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s Community Research Center. “The rate isn’t something to be terrified about, but it’s significant.”
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 6, 1971 — Discussion at last night’s meeting of the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education centered around the Bureau of Indian Affairs dormitory, the Arctic Association for Retarded Children, and the budget, but no definite action was taken. The regular meeting of the board was held at Ryan Junior High School.
Construction of a dormitory for rural Alaskan students has hit a financial snag, Charles R. Clark, director of auxiliary services, reported to the board. The firm of Gray, Rogers, Myers & Morgan signed as architects in late December, but it now appears that $1.4 million addition funds will be necessary to construct the building.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 6, 1946 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Army slapped the brakes on demobilization today with a declaration that replacements would be insufficient to maintain necessary forces abroad at the present rate.
By full use of available shipping, all of about 1,553,000 overseas troops who are or will become eligible could be returned to the United States in three months, a War Department official said at a news conference.
Instead, the Army plans to spread the returns over six months.
This slower rate combined with replacements will reduce total overseas strength to a planned minimum of 797,000 by July 1, Lt. Gen. J. Lawton Collins told reporters yesterday.