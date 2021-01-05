10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 5, 2011 — Fairbanks has joined a building effort to help the village of Savoonga recover from a destructive Christmas storm.
Intense winds caused a blackout that lasted for days in the St. Lawrence Island community. Sea spray whipped from the Bering Sea onto electrical transmission lines and insulators caused them to short.
Kevin Smith was preaching at the Baptist church in Savoonga when a fuse shorted on a power line outside the window, shutting down nearly one-third of the village.
“That thing was an orange glow,” he said. “It sounded like you were standing beside a giant welding machine.”
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 5, 1996 — Here in Interior Alaska, employees of the Bureau of Land Management have lost the most paychecks in the federal budget stalemate, but Alaska Native service agencies may have just put off their day of reckoning.
“People don’t realize it, but outside of the military, (the Department of) Interior is the largest federal employer in Fairbanks,” said state labor economist Neal Fried. “And Interior is pretty much shut down.”
Out of BLM’s local winter work force of about 150, just three BLM rangers remain on the job, said Sharon Wilson, the agency’s furloughed spokeswoman. The trio of rangers are standing watch over approximately 55 million acres of federal lands, stretching from Tok to the North Slope, between Nome and Canada
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 5, 1971 — One of the best things to happen to the Fairbanks North Star Borough last year, according to Borough Chairman John Carlson, was the receipt of shared revenues from the state which enabled the borough to cut the property tax assessment from 16 to 10 mills.
And one of the most disappointing happenings during 1970, he said, was the failure of the passage of bonds for school construction. “The problem is still with us. But even if we were disappointed, at least we were given the opportunity to sit back and look at our needs.”
However, it’s probably not as serious as some thought at the time of the bonding defeat, Carlson indicated when he said, “At least we didn’t have the pipeline impact we had anticipated.”
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 5, 1946 — JUNEAU — The City Council last night passed an emergency ordinance fixing a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on children under 16 years, unless accompanied by parents or guardians on public streets and in public places. Penalties against parents or guardians ranged from $1 fines for first offenses to $200 fines or 30-day jail sentences for third offenses.