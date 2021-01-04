10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 4, 2011 — The Alaska Gasline Port Authority and its partners said Monday a plan to expand natural gas supplies here should be ready for financing this spring and, if successful, could be delivering gas before 2012.
Organizers said they’ve avoided potential cost overruns by assuming a greater hand in preparation, albeit while conceding the move has increased their potential borrowing costs.
The publicly-controlled authority plans to buy privately-held Fairbanks Natural Gas, the community’s only natural gas distributor, and expand its supply operation to the North Slope. It would sell bonds to raise the roughly $250 million needed. The deal’s biggest potential customer, Golden Valley Electric Association, said Monday it will withhold its blessing until details pass independent analysis.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 4, 1996 — No UFOs, no little green men — only candles in a plastic bag.
Mysterious orange lights seen flying slowly over Fairbanks on New Year’s Eve were man-made, according to the man who says he made them.
Jim Burns, of Fairbanks, said he and friends sent six glowing bags balloon like into the night sky as part of an annual holiday tradition. They were sent from the University West area.
“We usually do it in North Pole,” he said. “But we did it in Fairbanks this year. We’ve been doing this for years.”
The bags caused a commotion in several area households when they were seen about 12:30 a.m. by people who could not figure out what was causing the brightly lighted objects to float overhead.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 4, 1971 — SAIGON — U.S. B52 bombers attacked North Vietnamese positions in South Vietnam today for the first time in a month after intelligence reports of a new buildup in the northwestern part of the country.
Six of the Stratofortresses dropped 180 tons of bombs less than half a mile from the demilitarized zone and the Laotian border, and at the head of the A Shau valley 60 miles to the southeast along the Laotian border.
The U.S. Command said the targets were "infiltration routes, storage sites, bunkers, base camps and staging areas."
Since last October, the B52s have been used almost entirely against the Ho Chi Minh trail, trying to cut the movement of supplies and reinforcements before they reach South Vietnam. During the past three months, the big bombers have flown nearly 3,000 sorties against targets in Laos, compared to about 100 in South Vietnam. A sortie is one flight by one B52, each carrying 30 tons of bombs.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 4, 1946 — WASHINGTON — President Truman's appeal for speedy Congressional action on strike control and other measures drew mixed response today, and a Senatorial suggestion that Mr. Truman do more himself with authority he now has.
Mr. Truman contended in a half-hour radio address last night that the Senate and House has been "distressingly slow" in acting on his reconversion proposals. He asked the people to prod the lawmakers.
A Democrat, Senator Edwin C. Johnson of Colorado, acknowledged Congress should have acted faster, but proposed that Mr. Truman do something about strikes under his war powers.