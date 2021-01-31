10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 31, 2011 — A big tobacco case is set to start today in St. Louis involving dozens of local hospitals, the nation’s biggest tobacco companies and 12 years’ worth of filings that fill 43 boxes in the city’s towering limestone courthouse.
But it has attracted little of the intense interest that once surrounded lawsuits against major cigarette producers — a sign, specialists say, that a tumultuous period of tobacco litigation is winding down after more than a decade with little financial damage to the industry.
The St. Louis lawsuit, which is seeking to recover costs for the treatment of smoking-related diseases, filed by the hospitals in 1998. That year also was the high point of tobacco litigation, as state attorneys general struck a $206 billion deal with cigarette makers to settle lawsuits they filed to recover costs related to smoking.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 31, 1996 — WASHINGTON — Forty years ago, the federal government knowingly administered doses of radioactive iodine to Florence Ahmaogak, now a Native village elder.
Now she says the government should explain why it conducted the controversial tests and make amends to her and the more than 100 Natives who were subjected to the study—a sentiment mirrored by the release of a government report Tuesday recommending the same.
“Why in the first place did they decide to come here and do that to us when there are no doctors to come here to see us?” said Ahmaogak, a 67-year-old village elder in Wainwright.
Ahmaogak said Air Force physicians took advantage of the fact that few residents of Native villages spoke English at the time of the study, and that many rarely saw a doctor.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 31, 1971 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Jan. 30, 1971 — The Alaska Department of Fish and Game Advisory Board will conduct a special meeting Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., at the Alaskaland Civic Center to hear comments on a proposed ban on the use of snowmachines and proposed changes In polar bear laws.
Jim Greiner, advisory board member and public relations officer of the group, urged interested persons to attend the meeting.
Greiner, recently delegated publicity chores for the board, said in the past the group has probably been delinquent in not giving sufficient information to the public prior to such a meeting. He said he is going to make a concerned effort to interest citizens in the board's activities in the future. Greiner explained the advisory group is a sounding board by which the State Board of Fish and Game may learn public opinion.
The bills to be discussed at the Tuesday meeting were both drafted by state Sen. Terry Miller. Robert Hinman, regional ADF&G superintendent, will be present to convey the department's views and answer questions from the public.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 31, 1946 — NEW YORK — Capt. Eddie Rickenbacker said yesterday he had proposed to the Army, Navy and Coast Guard that the atom bomb be used to "prospect" for gold and other minerals in the ice-covered south polar region.
Briefly, he said, his idea was that the explosive force of the bomb could be used to blost the ice-cap into fragments and "unlock the icy doors that withhold from human knowledge the potential riches of the Antarctic Continent."
Speaking at a luncheon, Rickenbacker, president of Eastern Air Lines, conceded the suggestion "at first flush sounds like a fantastic story from the pen of Jules Verne."
"But I believe," he said, "that it is well within reach of potential execution."