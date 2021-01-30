10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 30, 2011 — Climate change has already begun to make life difficult for state transportation managers. And they expect it to become a bigger and more expensive challenge if warming trends continue as predicted.
“With over 6,600 miles of coastline and 80 percent of the state underlaid by ice-rich permafrost, you can certainly imagine we are at the forefront of climate change impacts,” said Mike Coffey, maintenance and operations chief for the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.
Coffey discussed the impact of climate change on transportation in a webinar last week, hosted by the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. New challenges include warming permafrost, coastal erosion and the potential for more dramatic storms and flooding, he said. These could lead to more highways and facilities cracking, icing up or even washing away. The hardest-hit areas are northern, western and Interior Alaska, where roads and structures are built over permafrost and near the coast.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 30, 1996 — A judge dissolved World Plus on Monday, calling it a Ponzi scheme that has bilked people out of millions of dollars.
“It is obvious to me that the operation is a sham,” said U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Herbert Ross at the end of a five-hour court hearing in Fairbanks. Ross ordered that the company’s assets — if any can be found — be liquidated and passed out to an estimated 1,200 creditors to “try and spread the hurt.”
The judge’s decision came after four hours of often-conflicting and evasive testimony from owner Raejean Bonham. Bonham had asked that she be allowed to operate her airline coupon outlet under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Ross repeatedly asked Bonham where up to $20 million of investors’ cash had gone.
“I guess it comes down to: Where’s the beef?” Ross said.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 30, 1971 — CAPE KENNEDY, Fla. — The countdown ticked on, the astronauts relaxed, and everything was "god" today for Sunday's launching of Apollo 14 to the moon.
At 3:23 p.m. EST Sunday, if there are no hitches, Alan B. Shepard Jr., Edgar D. Mitchell and Stuart A. Roosa will ride the power of a Saturn 5 rocket away from their home planet on America's first moon flight in nine months.
The launch team concentrated today on the Saturn 5 after completing preparatory work on the command and lunar modules Friday. Batteries were installed on the rocket and power was transferred to internal from an external ground source.
The astronauts generally planned to relax in crew quarters five miles from the launch pad. In the afternoon they visit with their families and friends, communicating with them through a glass partition.
The partition is a requirement of a Medical isolation that the astronauts started Jan. 11. They are restricted to direct contact with key personnel.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 30, 1946 — SEATTLE, Wash. — The Coast Guard said last night "large icebergs" have been noted in the Stephens Passage area between Point Hugh and Midway Islands on the Alaska route.
The report said also a drifting mine was sighted at the entrance to Prince William Sound and sunk by gunfire. Mariners were warned to watch carefully for drifting mines along the coast of Alaska and connecting waters.