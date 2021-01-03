10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 3, 2011 — Gov. Sean Parnell rolled his Cabinet last month, eventually accepting resignations from top advisers on natural gas policy and other key commissioners. He has since retooled, partly by reassigning or promoting from within. He hired a former press secretary to Gov. Frank Murkowski and, with a new lieutenant governor, will hear a number of new voices at Cabinet meetings.
Parnell created a transition process led by seven teams. Instead of divisions by state department, he said, each focused on different issues. He took over when Sarah Palin resigned and found no time for the traditional transition process. The teams are focusing, recognizing their respective relationships with federal counterparts, on distinct topics:
• Resources, energy and the environment
• Health and education
• Infrastructure
• Science, technology and communication
• Financial services and business investment
• Public safety and justice
• Military issues
Parnell collected public comment through New Year’s Eve.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 3, 1996 — G. Richard Scott can’t believe he’s the only person in the area who saw the lights in the sky.
While not going as far as saying that the several glowing orange lights he and his family saw in the western sky on New Year’s Eve were UFOs, Scott admits he has no idea what they were.
“I’m baffled,” he said. “I love watching the night sky and I’ve never seen anything like this.”
What he saw, Scott said, were three lights moving across the sky from the west about 12:30 a.m. They appeared one after the other and were flying in a line separated by some distance. After making their way toward Fairbanks, the lights headed back west until disappearing from view.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 3, 1971 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Jan. 4, 1971 — JUNEAU — Sen. Mike Gravel, D-Alaska, said today the Anchorage area will receive live color coverage of the Apollo 14 space telecasts.
Gravel said the National Aeronautics and Space Administration informed him their live commercial signal will be received at Anchorage by means of Intelsat, which will be relaying the signal from Houston over the Pacific.
Six Apollo telecasts are scheduled for transmission, starting Jan. 31. The final scheduled telecast is the docking at 9:59 a.m. Anchorage Time Feb. 6, when the astronauts will rendezvous near the moon on their return trip to the Earth.
Gravel said he will continue to press for television coverage of the event for the Fairbanks area as well as for some remote areas of Alaska. He said he is working closely with several federal agencies and private firms in an attempt to provide black and white live television coverage for Fairbanks and to furnish live slow-scan TV coverage to a few rural communities.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 3, 1946 — A strike affecting 17,400 Western Electric Company employees in New York City and New Jersey began today, bringing a threat of a shutdown in national telephone service.
Joseph A. Beirne, president of the Independent National Federation of Telephone Workers, said members of 48 unions in the federation had been asked to authorize a national sympathy strike. He said a work stoppage by the union's claimed membership of 260,000 paying members would affect some 450,000 Bell System employees.
The Western Electric strike and threat of a sympathy walkout was the latest of several fast-breaking developments on the labor front in the last few days which threatened to boost the number of idle to more than a million and a half in the next few weeks.