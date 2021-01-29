10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 29, 2011 — So far, 2011 is a very good year for Daryn Colledge — he gets to play in the Super Bowl and he’s going to be a father.
Both are firsts for the Green Bay Packers left guard and 2000 North Pole High School graduate.
As he enters parenthood, playing in the National Football League’s marquee event — and being a professional athlete — takes on a new meaning for the 28-year-old.
The 6-4, 308-pound offensive lineman and his wife, Megan, are expecting their first child in July. The couple met at Boise State University in Idaho, where during a career from 2001-05, Daryn was an All-American and All-Western Athletic Conference First Team selection for the Broncos at left offensive tackle.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 29, 1996 — The snow gods could smile on Fairbanks today.
The National Weather Service predicts a 40 percent chance of snow, thanks to a high pressure ridge moving east and allowing a strong system off the West Coast to move in.
Snowfall has been so dismal this winter that sled dog races have been cancelled and downhill ski areas have yet to open. Snowmachine retailers have even sent their unsold stock to other dealers in the Lower 48. A cold snap that began three weeks ago hasn’t helped the snow drought.
But if all goes the way forecasters predict, Fairbanks residents might see temperatures climb as high as 10 degrees above zero with a possible accumulation of a couple of inches of snow by midnight. The mercury hasn’t climbed above zero since Jan. 6.
Dave Hefner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said forecasters did better than a snow dance. “We predicted five more days of cold and clear, so of course that’s a good clue to let the snow come in,” he said, chuckling.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 29, 1971 — JUNEAU — A 65-member convention would convene on the University of Alaska campus at College Oct. 15 to consider revisions and amendments to the Alaska Constitution, under terms of a bill introduced in the House Friday by Gov. William A. Egan.
The question of holding a second referendum to decide whether to hold a convention "is out of my hands even if I should personally desire such action," Egan said in a letter to House Speaker Gene Guess.
Egan said his bill contains a section which would invalidate it if the State Supreme Court rules last November's referendum on the convention question "was not called by the people in accordance with the Alaska Constitution."
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 29, 1946 — SEATTLE, Wash. — All officers and the crew have been taken off the 5,100-ton refrigerator ship Crown Reefer, aground in heavy wintery seas on Amchitka Island in the Aleutians, by a Navy rescue tug, the Navy operating base at Adak radioed the 13th Naval District today.
The vessel's engine room was flooded, with water within two feet of the top of the engine, and the double bottom was apparently torn open, a message said. The Crown Reefer, which sailed from here January 1 with a cargo of perishables for Kodiak Island and other Aleutian bases, ran aground Sunday night in a heavy storm.
The ship's pilot, Edward Martin Stornich, and 21 crew members were safe ashore with Army troops at Amchitka and the Navy tug was standing by awaiting arrival of two Navy net-tenders bringing all salvage personnel and equipment available in the area.