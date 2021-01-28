10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 28, 2011 — Students at Anderson School got a colorful break in their day Wednesday when they were treated to a rare sight in the middle of winter in Alaska — a full rainbow.
They even have pictures to prove it. “It was pretty awesome,” said eighth-grader Brea Scothorn, who snapped the photo that appears with this story. “You could see all the colors really clearly.”
All 39 students in the school ran outside to get a closer look at the phenomenon, middle school science teacher Nora Gruner said. Gruner called the rainbow a “pretty weird winter event.”
“The rainbow was amazing,” she wrote in an e-mail. “It made a perfect semi-circle from one end of Anderson to the other.”
Anderson is about 5 miles off the Parks Highway at 288 Mile, approximately 70 miles south of Fairbanks.
One of Gruner’s students, eighth-grader Tiana Montez, was the first to notice the rainbow at around 11 a.m.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 28, 1996 — Carol Vincent stood at the table at Bible Baptist Church looking a bit bewildered.
“I’ve never been Republican,’’ she said to a straw poll volunteer. “So what do I do now?”
Vincent was one of many who switched political registration Saturday morning to participate in Alaska’s first straw poll, a non-binding preference survey of presidential candidates.
Polling wrapped up in Fairbanks on Saturday, but continues in other parts of the state through Monday night. All told, 1,120 Fairbanks-area residents participated in the straw poll, according to party officials. Results are expected Monday night or Tuesday morning.
Vincent, who has been registered non-partisan for as long as she can remember, said her reason for switching over was simple: “I want to have an influence on who the candidate is.”
Alaska’s non-binding survey does not replace the Republican’s usual nomination process in the state, which culminates with the GOP’s national convention in San Diego this summer.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 28, 1971 — JUNEAU — Gov. William A. Egan said Wednesday he leans toward providing state funds for Native Land Claims settlement whether or not Congress requires it.
But he said that, should Congress require a large financial contribution from the state — through overriding royalties on oil production — it should have a cut-off date.
Egan made the comment during a press conference. He said his administration is agreeable to revenue-sharing with Native citizens to a maximum of $500 million over a period of years.
The state "would have to maintain a flexible attitude with regard to the amount of land that would be involved in any determination by Congress," he said.
"If legislation should be passed by Congress and not provide for revenue sharing," he said, "I might very well arrive at a conclusion that the state should appropriate a certain figure ... as part of the settlement."
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 28, 1946 — WASHINGTON — Every month some 1,000 people who yearn to pioneer write Harold Ickes' Department of the Interior to say they'd like to move to Alaska.
And for those who have dreamed of turning a wilderness into a little farm, here's a quick tip from M. W. Goding, who looks after Ickes' Alaska mail:
Looks before you leap. If you must leap, leap with at least $5,000.
Not that Goding isn't enthusiastic about Alaska. He's an old Skagway boy himself.
"Great country, wonderful opportunities," he avers.
But Goding says people don't understand that prioneering has changed. There was a time when a sharp ax and a strong back were the chief requirements. Sturdy characters then were content to eke out a subsistence living.
But now — well, eking isn't a fashionable any more.