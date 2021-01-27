10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 27, 2011 — The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly will vote tonight on the mayor’s modified air quality plan.
Borough Mayor Luke Hopkins has proposed to revise air quality regulations enacted last summer. His intent, in part, is to comply with a ballot measure passed in October that stated the borough could not ban the use of home heating devices. The mayor’s amendment would replace hard limits and penalties, in some cases, with voluntary standards.
Public comment on the proposal begins at 7 p.m. in assembly chambers at 809 Pioneer Road. Individuals are limited to three minutes.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has given Fairbanks until 2014 to reduce levels of airborne particulate matter, much of which is generated by wood burning.
The state and the borough agreed in April that the borough would tackle the problem by monitoring air quality and setting and enforcing regulations. The Borough Assembly passed an ordinance in June to regulate smoke emissions in polluted areas.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 27, 1996 — Personal castles, an island, the “Capitalist Tool” Boeing 727 and other details about Malcolm “Steve” Forbes Jr.’s wealth were left out of news articles recycled by the presidential candidate’s Alaska staff this week.
The telling omissions showed up in two of three articles printed in a Forbes political flier, which was enclosed in 120,000 newspapers as Alaska Republicans prepared for this weekend’s GOP non-binding presidential straw-poll.
A story lifted without permission from the Jan. 16 News-Miner stopped short of reprinting Forbes’ response to direct questions about his personal worth: Asked about that personal bank account, the candidate turned coy.
“In terms of my own assets and balance sheet? I don’t know,” he said, “because I don’t intend to leave this world anytime soon. So I’ve not done any estate planning recently. ”
Pressed for an estimate, he cited other published accounts. “The newspapers have ranged from $200 million on up,” Forbes said of his fortune. “So pick a number. ”
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 27, 1971 — JUNEAU — A proposed Department of Environmental Conservation would have power to regulate pipelines and assess fines to restore any environmental damage Gov. William A. Egan, said Wednesday.
A measure to establish the cabinet-level department — one of Egan’s major campaign promises and a key program of the new administration — was introduced in a morning session of the Senate.
“The environmental challenge posed by the construction of the pipeline from the North Slope to the Valdez terminus will fall squarely within the jurisdiction of the new department,” Egan said in a letter to Senate President Jay Hammond, R-Naknek.
The bill would empower the agency to set “safeguards standards for petroleum and natural gas pipeline construction, operation, modification or alteration.”
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 27, 1946 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Jan. 26, 1946 — WASHINGTON — If the people of Alaska vote for statehood for the Territory in the election to be held in September, Rep. Angell (R., Ore.) thinks Congress should grant it.
Angell, a member of the House Territories subcommittee which investigated conditions in Alaska last summer, said:
“If the voters of the Territory at the election next fall approve the statehood proposal, I think Congress should grant it. It seemed to me Alaska is ready for statehood and able to assume its place with other states of the union.”
Angell said the subcommittee’s report would not be ready for several days because it was impossible until a few days ago to get transcripts of the hearings held in Alaska.
He added that the subcommittee and the full committee had not yet voted on statehood for the Territory. He said he did not know how the other members of the subcommittee felt toward the proposal.